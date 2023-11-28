Utah Jazz Impress NBA With Two Top Plays Of Night

SALT LAKE CITY – Every night, the NBA posts its top ten plays from the daily slate of games.

On Monday, the Utah Jazz held the No. 1 and No. 2 spots with two highlight dunks.

It all started in the second quarter when Talen Horton-Tucker ran the break.

Horton-Tucker saw sophomore guard Ochai Agbaji cutting across the backside and lobbed the ball up near the rim.

The pass barely snuck by Dyson Daniels as Agbaji caught the alley-oop and threw down a dunk on Herb Jones.

The best play of the night came later in the same quarter.

With just 30 seconds left until halftime, a three-on-one fastbreak in Utah’s favor ended in a posterizer.

Simone Fontecchio found rookie guard Keyonte George who skied for a powerful slam over Daniels.

George has had some memorable highlights so far just 17 games into his NBA career.

None have been more impressive than his dunk against the Pelicans on Monday.

George finished the game with 19 points and 3 assists as the Jazz narrowly defeated the New Orleans Pelicans, 114-112.

Rookie’s first poster 🖼️ let’s have him break it down ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/lLYcapleDE — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 28, 2023

George talked about the play after the game.

He said he’s been trying to put someone on a poster since the preseason.

“I’ve been trying since the preseason in Hawaii and I finally got one,” George said. “I didn’t know I made it. I just felt my hand hit the rim and then I heard everybody scream.”

