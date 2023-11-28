On the Site:
Utah Jazz Impress NBA With Two Top Plays Of Night

Nov 28, 2023, 12:29 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Every night, the NBA posts its top ten plays from the daily slate of games.

On Monday, the Utah Jazz held the No. 1 and No. 2 spots with two highlight dunks.

It all started in the second quarter when Talen Horton-Tucker ran the break.

Horton-Tucker saw sophomore guard Ochai Agbaji cutting across the backside and lobbed the ball up near the rim.

The pass barely snuck by Dyson Daniels as Agbaji caught the alley-oop and threw down a dunk on Herb Jones.

The best play of the night came later in the same quarter.

With just 30 seconds left until halftime, a three-on-one fastbreak in Utah’s favor ended in a posterizer.

Simone Fontecchio found rookie guard Keyonte George who skied for a powerful slam over Daniels.

@kslsportscom Cooking with Keyonte #utahjazz #nba #basketball #nbahighlights #takenote ♬ i said let him cook – temuu

George has had some memorable highlights so far just 17 games into his NBA career.

None have been more impressive than his dunk against the Pelicans on Monday.

George finished the game with 19 points and 3 assists as the Jazz narrowly defeated the New Orleans Pelicans, 114-112.

George talked about the play after the game.

He said he’s been trying to put someone on a poster since the preseason.

“I’ve been trying since the preseason in Hawaii and I finally got one,” George said. “I didn’t know I made it. I just felt my hand hit the rim and then I heard everybody scream.”

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

