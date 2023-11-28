Utah Women’s Basketball Blows By Carroll College

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah women’s basketball continued their run from the comfort of home hosting Carroll College Tuesday morning ahead of their big rivalry game with BYU on Saturday.

By halftime the Utes led the Fighting Saints convincingly, 49–28, and finished the night with a score that left little doubt, 100-44.

Utah will now turn their attention to hosting in-state rival BYU on Saturday, December 2 with a 7:00 pm MT tipoff that can be viewed on the Pac-12 Networks.

The Utes will then be on the road again to take on St. Joseph’s on Thursday, December 7 followed up by a big one against South Carolina on Sunday, December 10.

Utah Women Stats Leaders

Scoring Leader: Alissa Pili -21 points

Rebound Leader: Jenna Johnson– 8 rebounds

Assists Leader: Kennady McQueen – 6 assists

Pili was 8-10 from the paint, 3-3 from the three, and 2-2 from the line while adding three rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 22 minutes of play.

Gianna Kneepkens came second in scoring while hitting a career milestone 1000 points. She added 19 points going 8-8 from the field and 3-3 from the three. Kneepkens was also good for four assists and three steals.

Rounding out the top-scorers of the night for the Utah Utes was Reese Ross with 16 points and Jenna Johnson with 15 points. Ross added four rebounds and two assists while Johnson was the rebound leader for the team with eight.

Noteworthy Women’s Basketball Team Stats

The Utah women couldn’t miss a shot today and went 39-58 (67%) from the field, 14-23 (61%) from the three, and (89%) 8-9 from their trips to the line.

Additionally, Utah collected 40 rebounds, 27 assists, five blocks, and eight steals to bring the Fighting Saints down.

