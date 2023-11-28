On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Women’s Basketball Blows By Carroll College

Nov 28, 2023, 1:16 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah women’s basketball continued their run from the comfort of home hosting Carroll College Tuesday morning ahead of their big rivalry game with BYU on Saturday.

By halftime the Utes led the Fighting Saints convincingly, 49–28, and finished the night with a score that left little doubt, 100-44.

Utah will now turn their attention to hosting in-state rival BYU on Saturday, December 2 with a 7:00 pm MT tipoff that can be viewed on the Pac-12 Networks.

The Utes will then be on the road again to take on St. Joseph’s on Thursday, December 7 followed up by a big one against South Carolina on Sunday, December 10.

Utah Women Stats Leaders

  • Scoring Leader: Alissa Pili -21 points
  • Rebound Leader: Jenna Johnson– 8 rebounds
  • Assists Leader: Kennady McQueen – 6 assists

Pili was 8-10 from the paint, 3-3 from the three, and 2-2 from the line while adding three rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 22 minutes of play.

Gianna Kneepkens came second in scoring while hitting a career milestone 1000 points. She added 19 points going 8-8 from the field and 3-3 from the three. Kneepkens was also good for four assists and three steals.

Rounding out the top-scorers of the night for the Utah Utes was Reese Ross with 16 points and Jenna Johnson with 15 points. Ross added four rebounds and two assists while Johnson was the rebound leader for the team with eight.

Noteworthy Women’s Basketball Team Stats

The Utah women couldn’t miss a shot today and went 39-58 (67%) from the field, 14-23 (61%) from the three, and (89%) 8-9 from their trips to the line.

Additionally, Utah collected 40 rebounds, 27 assists, five blocks, and eight steals to bring the Fighting Saints down.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Impress NBA With Two Top Plays Of Night

Every night, the NBA posts its top ten plays from the daily slate of games. On Monday, the Utah Jazz owned the No. 1 and No. 2 plays.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

What Exactly Happened Between Danny Musovski And RSL?

SALT LAKE CITY – RSL went through some midseason drama surrounding forward Danny Musovski and his time away from the team due to contract negotiation issues. This left Real Salt Lake fans wondering what exactly happened. Roster decisions announced for #RSL Damir Kreilach and Julio Benitez have their contract options declined. Scott Caldwell and Danny […]

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kyle Whittingham, Morgan Scalley Remember Safety Anthony White

Former Utah football safety Anthony White passed away last week after a battle with cancer. He was just 42 years old.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Go Big, Sweep Pelicans In Two-Game Home Series

The Utah Jazz strung together back-to-back wins for only the second time this season after downing the New Orleans Pelicans 114-112.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Gabe Madsen, Rollie Worster Shine For Utah Men’s Basketball Against St. Mary’s

The Runnin' Utes were back on the road, this time in California to take on the St. Mary's Gaels where Gabe Madsen and Rollie Worster shined.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Weber State Men’s Basketball Blows Out Navajo Tech

The Weber State men’s basketball team bounced back from a loss to Colgate by blowing out the visiting Navajo Tech Skyhawks.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Utah Women’s Basketball Blows By Carroll College