Nine Utah State Aggies Given Mountain West All-Conference Honors

Nov 28, 2023, 4:00 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOGAN, Utah – Four Utah State Aggies were named to the Mountain West All-Conference teams. Five others were deemed honorable mentions.

Broc Lane, Devin Dye, Anthony Switzer, Hale Motu’apuaka, and Micah Davis were the five Aggies who barely missed the cut.

Wide receiver and kick returner Terrell Vaughn made the second-team offense.

Vaughn caught 81 passes for 847 yards and ten touchdowns in 2023. He added seven kickoff returns for 166 yards.

Last year, Vaughn was an honorable mention.

Linebacker MJ Tafisi made the first-team defense.

Tafisi posted 131 total tackles (50 solo tackles), one pass defended, and two forced fumbles.

Tafisi was the only Aggie to break the 100-tackle mark in 2023.

Tafisi was also an honorable mention last season.

Safety Ike Larsen joined Tafisi on the first-team defense.

Larsen recorded 91 total tackles (51 solo tackles), six passes defended, one forced fumble, and four interceptions.

Larsen returned one of his interceptions 62 yards for a pick-six against SDSU.

Last but not least, wide receiver Jalen Royals was named to the first-team offense.

Royals caught 68 passes for 1,023 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Royals broke the 100-yard mark in four of Utah State’s 12 games. He had at least 50 yards receiving in nine games.

Royals also caught a touchdown pass in nine of the 12 games.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Nine Utah State Aggies Given Mountain West All-Conference Honors