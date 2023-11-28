Big 12, PAC-12 Power Poll Week 14

SALT LAKE CITY – The college football season is nearly complete and that means it’s time for week 14 of the Big 12, PAC-12 Power Poll.

Each Tuesday on 97.5 the KSL Sports Zone, Jake Scott, Ben Anderson, and Sarah Houssain rank the 26 teams in the Big 12 and PAC-12 throughout the season.

Based on this season’s developments, here’s a look at the week 14 reactions for the Big-PAC Power Poll.

Week 14: Big 12, PAC-12 Power Poll

RANK TEAM RECORD LAST RESULT NEXT OPPONENT LAST RANKING Week 14 26 Baylor 3-9 L West Virginia 34-31 Season Over 26 25 Colorado 4-8 L Utah 23-17 Season Over 25 24 Cincinnati 3-9 L Kansas 49-16 Season Over 24 23 Houston 4-8 L Central Florida 27-13 Season Over 22 22 Stanford 3-9 L Notre Dame 56-23 Season Over 23 21 Arizona State 3-9 L Arizona 59-23 Season Over 21 20 Washington State 5-7 L Washington 24-21 Season Over 20 19 BYU 5-7 L Oklahoma State 40-34 Season Over 19 18 TCU 5-7 L Oklahoma 69-45 Season Over 17 17 USC 7-5 Bye Week Bowl Eligible 16 16 California 6-6 W UCLA 33-7 Bowl Eligible 18 15 Texas Tech 6-6 L Texas 57-7 Season Over 14 14 UCLA 7-5 L California 33-7 Bowl Eligible 12 13 Central Florida 6-6 W Houston 27-13 Bowl Eligible 15 12 Iowa State 7-5 W Kansas State 42-35 Bowl Eligible 13 11 West Virginia 8-4 W Baylor 34-31 Bowl Eligible 11 10 Utah 8-4 W Colorado 23-17 Bowl Eligible 10 9 Kansas State 8-4 L Iowa State 42-35 Bowl Eligible 5 8 Oregon State 8-4 L Oregon 31-7 Bowl Eligible 8 7 Kansas 8-4 W Cincinnati 49-16 Bowl Eligible 9 6 Oklahoma State 9-3 W BYU 40-34 vs. Texas 11-1 7 5 Arizona 9-3 W Arizona State 59-23 Bowl Eligible 6 4 Oklahoma 10-2 W TCU 69-45 Bowl Eligible 4 3 Texas 11-1 W Texas Tech 57-7 vs. Oklahoma State 9-3 3 2 Oregon 11-1 W Oregon State 31-7 vs. Washington 12-0 2 1 Washington 12-0 W Washington State 24-21 vs. Oregon 11-1 1

Washington will face Oregon in a battle of the top two teams in the PAC-12 Championship game on Friday in Las Vegas.

Third-ranked Texas meanwhile will face sixth-ranked Oklahoma State for the Big 12 title, and a chance at a college football playoff birth.

Utah remained at 10 after knocking off Colorado, while BYU stayed at 19 after just missing bowl eligibility.

