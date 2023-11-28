Big 12, PAC-12 Power Poll Week 14
Nov 28, 2023, 4:32 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – The college football season is nearly complete and that means it’s time for week 14 of the Big 12, PAC-12 Power Poll.
Each Tuesday on 97.5 the KSL Sports Zone, Jake Scott, Ben Anderson, and Sarah Houssain rank the 26 teams in the Big 12 and PAC-12 throughout the season.
Based on this season’s developments, here’s a look at the week 14 reactions for the Big-PAC Power Poll.
Week 14: Big 12, PAC-12 Power Poll
|RANK
|TEAM
|RECORD
|LAST RESULT
|NEXT OPPONENT
|LAST RANKING
|Week 14
|26
|Baylor
|3-9
|L West Virginia 34-31
|Season Over
|26
|25
|Colorado
|4-8
|L Utah 23-17
|Season Over
|25
|24
|Cincinnati
|3-9
|L Kansas 49-16
|Season Over
|24
|23
|Houston
|4-8
|L Central Florida 27-13
|Season Over
|22
|22
|Stanford
|3-9
|L Notre Dame 56-23
|Season Over
|23
|21
|Arizona State
|3-9
|L Arizona 59-23
|Season Over
|21
|20
|Washington State
|5-7
|L Washington 24-21
|Season Over
|20
|19
|BYU
|5-7
|L Oklahoma State 40-34
|Season Over
|19
|18
|TCU
|5-7
|L Oklahoma 69-45
|Season Over
|17
|17
|USC
|7-5
|Bye Week
|Bowl Eligible
|16
|16
|California
|6-6
|W UCLA 33-7
|Bowl Eligible
|18
|15
|Texas Tech
|6-6
|L Texas 57-7
|Season Over
|14
|14
|UCLA
|7-5
|L California 33-7
|Bowl Eligible
|12
|13
|Central Florida
|6-6
|W Houston 27-13
|Bowl Eligible
|15
|12
|Iowa State
|7-5
|W Kansas State 42-35
|Bowl Eligible
|13
|11
|West Virginia
|8-4
|W Baylor 34-31
|Bowl Eligible
|11
|10
|Utah
|8-4
|W Colorado 23-17
|Bowl Eligible
|10
|9
|Kansas State
|8-4
|L Iowa State 42-35
|Bowl Eligible
|5
|8
|Oregon State
|8-4
|L Oregon 31-7
|Bowl Eligible
|8
|7
|Kansas
|8-4
|W Cincinnati 49-16
|Bowl Eligible
|9
|6
|Oklahoma State
|9-3
|W BYU 40-34
|vs. Texas 11-1
|7
|5
|Arizona
|9-3
|W Arizona State 59-23
|Bowl Eligible
|6
|4
|Oklahoma
|10-2
|W TCU 69-45
|Bowl Eligible
|4
|3
|Texas
|11-1
|W Texas Tech 57-7
|vs. Oklahoma State 9-3
|3
|2
|Oregon
|11-1
|W Oregon State 31-7
|vs. Washington 12-0
|2
|1
|Washington
|12-0
|W Washington State 24-21
|vs. Oregon 11-1
|1
Washington will face Oregon in a battle of the top two teams in the PAC-12 Championship game on Friday in Las Vegas.
Third-ranked Texas meanwhile will face sixth-ranked Oklahoma State for the Big 12 title, and a chance at a college football playoff birth.
Utah remained at 10 after knocking off Colorado, while BYU stayed at 19 after just missing bowl eligibility.
