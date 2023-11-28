On the Site:
Lauri Markkanen To Miss Upcoming Road Trip With Hamstring Injury

Nov 28, 2023, 4:44 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz announced on Tuesday that Lauri Markkanen would miss the upcoming road trip to rehab a hamstring injury.

Markkanen will not travel with the team as they head east for a game in Memphis and Minnesota.

After experiencing soreness last Friday, Markkanen was diagnosed with a left hamstring strain on Sunday.

He missed Utah’s last two games against the Pelicans. The Jazz won both matchups by a combined seven points.

Markkanen will be reevaluated this weekend ahead of Utah’s home game against Portland on December 2.

The Jazz have an eight-day break following the game against the Trail Blazers for the In-Season Tournament in Las Vegas.

Markkanen has played well in his 15 games played so far this year. He is top 25 in points and rebounds with averages of 23.7 and 8.7.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

