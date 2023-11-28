Lauri Markkanen To Miss Upcoming Road Trip With Hamstring Injury

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz announced on Tuesday that Lauri Markkanen would miss the upcoming road trip to rehab a hamstring injury.

Markkanen will not travel with the team as they head east for a game in Memphis and Minnesota.

Per the @utahjazz: Lauri Markkanen experienced hamstring soreness following practice on 11/24. He was reevaluated and diagnosed with a left hamstring strain on Sunday. Markkanen will not travel with the team for the next two games to focus on rehab and will be reevaluated… — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 28, 2023

After experiencing soreness last Friday, Markkanen was diagnosed with a left hamstring strain on Sunday.

He missed Utah’s last two games against the Pelicans. The Jazz won both matchups by a combined seven points.

Injury update on Lauri Markkanen: Lauri (left hamstring strain) experienced hamstring soreness following practice on Friday, 11/24. He was reevaluated and diagnosed with a left hamstring strain on Sunday. He will not travel with the team for the next two games to focus on rehab… pic.twitter.com/O7MWMwsKC8 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 28, 2023

Markkanen will be reevaluated this weekend ahead of Utah’s home game against Portland on December 2.

The Jazz have an eight-day break following the game against the Trail Blazers for the In-Season Tournament in Las Vegas.

Markkanen has played well in his 15 games played so far this year. He is top 25 in points and rebounds with averages of 23.7 and 8.7.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

