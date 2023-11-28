On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Judge rejects effort to dismiss case against former DA charged in Ahmaud Arbery killing’s aftermath

Nov 28, 2023, 4:59 PM

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, photo, District Attorney Jackie Johnson campaigns for reelect...

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, photo, District Attorney Jackie Johnson campaigns for reelection on St. Simons Island, Ga. A Georgia judge has refused to dismiss misconduct charges Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, against former prosecutor Jackie Johnson accused of hindering the investigation into the 2020 killing of Ahmaud Arbery. (Terry Dickson/The Brunswick News via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Terry Dickson/The Brunswick News via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY RUSS BYNUM, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A judge Tuesday refused to dismiss misconduct charges against a former Georgia prosecutor accused of hindering the investigation into the 2020 killing of Ahmaud Arbery.

The one-page ruling by Senior Judge John R. Turner comes 20 months after defense attorneys for former District Attorney Jackie Johnson filed a legal motion arguing the case against her should be scrapped for lack of evidence.

Johnson served as the top prosecutor for coastal Glynn County when white men in pickup trucks chased and killed Arbery on Feb. 23, 2020, after they spotted the young Black man running in their neighborhood.

The fatal pursuit was initiated by Greg McMichael, a retired investigator who had worked for Johnson. His adult son, Travis McMichael, fired the shotgun blasts that left 25-year-old Arbery dead in the street.

A neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, joined the chase and recorded cellphone video of the killing.

More than two months passed before the McMichaels and Bryan were arrested on murder charges in Arbery’s death, which happened after Bryan’s graphic video was leaked online and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation took over the case from local police.

A grand jury indicted Johnson in connection with Arbery’s death in September 2021, charging her with a felony count of violating her oath of office and with hindering a law enforcement investigation, a misdemeanor.

The case has moved at a crawl for more than two years. And that’s unlikely to change in the near future. One of Johnson’s defense attorneys, Brian Steel, is representing the rapper Young Thug in a sprawling racketeering trial that began in Atlanta this week after 10 months of jury selection. The trial itself is expected to last several months more.

The case against Johnson is being prosecuted by Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr’s office. The indictment alleges that Johnson used her office to try to protect the McMichaels and told Glynn County police officers the day of the shooting that they should not arrest Travis McMichael.

Johnson has pleaded not guilty and denied wrongdoing, saying she immediately recused herself from the case involving Arbery’s death because Greg McMichael was a former employee.

Her defense attorneys filed a legal motion in March 2022 seeking to dismiss the case. They argued there was “not a scintilla of evidence” to support the charge of hindering police.

Prosecutors responded in May 2022 with a court filing that listed 16 calls between phones belonging to Johnson and Greg McMichael in the days and weeks following the shooting. One of the calls lasted 21 minutes, according to the court document.

By the time she was indicted, Johnson had already been voted out of office. She has said that controversy over her handling of Arbery’s killing played a role in her losing reelection in 2020.

Following her indictment, she turned herself in at the Glynn County jail and was released without having to pay a cash bond.

While Johnson’s case has idled, Arbery’s killers have been convicted and sentenced in state and federal courts.

In November 2021, the McMichaels and Bryan were found guilty of murder in Glynn County Superior Court, where a judge sentenced them to life in prison. A jury in U.S. District Court convicted all three of federal hate crimes in Februrary 2022. The McMichaels each received a second life term during sentencing in August, while Bryan got an additional 35 years in prison.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

FILE - Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation dam...

Nicki Brown, CNN

Sandy Hook families offer to settle for at least $85 million with Alex Jones

The families of Sandy Hook shooting victims offered Infowars host Alex Jones a “path out of bankruptcy” if he pays them a “small fraction” of the more than $1 billion he owes in damages, according to a court document.

32 minutes ago

A still image frame from the Apple NameDrop tutorial in the "Tips" app found on any iPhone. (Apple ...

Mary Culbertson

Online dispute rises over police warnings after iOS 17.1 software update

Police departments across the U.S. made posts on social media warning of the NameDrop feature that was activated by default with the iOS 17.1 update. Some posts weren't completely accurate.

1 hour ago

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley takes a question from an audience member during a tow...

Fredreka Schouten, CNN

Influential Koch network backs Nikki Haley in GOP presidential primary

The influential network associated with billionaire Charles Koch will throw its money and influence behind former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley in the Republican presidential primary, the group announced Tuesday.

2 hours ago

Holiday decorations adorn the Grand Foyer of the White House for the 2023 theme "Magic, Wonder, and...

Darlene Superville, Associated Press

Deck the White House halls: Jill Biden wants holiday visitors to feel like kids again

Jill Biden has chosen a White House holiday décor that she hopes will inspire guests to feel like kids again. “Magic, wonder and joy” is her theme.

7 hours ago

Alex Murdaugh stands next to the witness booth during a break in his trial for murder at the Collet...

Dianne Gallagher, CNN

Alex Murdaugh is set to be sentenced today for nearly 2 dozen financial crimes

Alex Murdaugh – the disgraced former South Carolina attorney serving two life sentences for the murders of his wife and son – is set to be sentenced on Tuesday for nearly two dozen state financial crimes.

8 hours ago

(Ann Arbor Police Department)...

Associated Press

Michigan police arrest 12-year-old boy after youth drives away on forklift, officers follow

Police in Michigan have arrested a 12-year-old boy who they said led them on a chase in a stolen forklift.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Judge rejects effort to dismiss case against former DA charged in Ahmaud Arbery killing’s aftermath