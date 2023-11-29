Snowbasin Ski Resort set to open Thursday

HUNTSVILLE, Weber County — Snowbasin Ski Resort will open Thursday at 9 a.m., even though snowfall has been a bit delayed this winter.

Resort Director of Marketing Michael Rueckert said they’re prepared for nine runs and three lifts to open.

“Last year was our earliest opening ever on Nov. 18, that was historic,” he said. “That was a once, maybe in a lifetime situation.”

Snow patches from last winter nearly made it to this season’s opening day. Rueckert said they finally melted in September. The resort didn’t close last season until late April.

Rueckert said they’re hoping for another snowy winter.

“Looking back on the history, when you have a big winter they tend to come in twos,” he said.

The beginning of this November was warmer than they had hoped. In the meantime, they’ve relied on snowmaking machines.

“It’s almost like a sprinkler system that sprays moisture into the air and it freezes and falls down the ground,” Rueckert said.

They kick on once the temperature falls below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.

“The temperature’s really dropped lately and that’s really given us some good snowmaking conditions over the last week or so,” he said.

Rueckert said it’s a starting point.

“You lay a nice foundation with the snowmaking machines and then the natural snow comes on top,” he said.

The resort expects another foot this weekend.

“By Christmas, we usually have the entire mountain open,” Rueckert said.

Overnight camping is allowed Wednesday night. Rueckert said a new chair lift will open in a few weeks. He said Snowbasin also expanded its parking.