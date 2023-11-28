On the Site:
Heaven Samayoa-Mathis Earns Scenic West Weekly Honor With SLCC Bruins

Nov 28, 2023

BY KSL SPORTS


TAYLORSVILLE, Utah – Some athletes find a way to raise their level of play when the chips are down. They have the ability to make a positive impact, appearing to, at times, will their teams to a win. According to Bruin head coach Marcelina Grayer, Salt Lake Community College sophomore guard Heaven Samayoa-Mathis is just that type of athlete.

Heaven Samayoa-Mathis was named SWAC Player of the Week after helping lead SLCC to a 1-1 record in the SLCC Thanksgiving Classic last week. The Scenic West Athletic Conference announced the award on Monday, November 27.

“I think it takes a special player,” Grayer said of the first-year Bruin guard. “She’s consistently done that for us… When the lights come on, she’s ready to go.”

Find KSL Sports coverage of Salt Lake CC Bruins Athletics here. 

The Sacramento, California native hit a trio of three-point shots down the stretch as Salt Lake battled back against No. 22 Odessa College on November 25. Despite ultimately coming up short, Samayoa-Mathis made 6-of-7 shots from deep on her way to a season-high 23 points.

She averaged 19 points, five rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 2.5 steals per game in the Thanksgiving Classic.

“I think she’s the heart and soul of what we do,” Grayer said. “The biggest thing for her is consistency. Not just in games, she’s consistent in practice… She wants to make sure she understands what I am looking for. She’s a leader in that way.”

In her first season with SLCC after spending her freshman year with the University of Hawai’i at Hilo Vulcans. Samayoa-Mathis entered the week averaging a team-high 13.4 points per game this season in 30.6 minutes per game. Not limited to being just a scorer, the 5’7 point guard has grabbed 3.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and a steal per game in eight starts this season.

Follow The Salt Lake CC Bruins With KSL Sports

Salt Lake hosts the SLCC December Classic Basketball Tournament on December 1 and 2. USU Eastern, Central Wyoming, and an All-Star team, along with the Bruins, will make up the tournament field.

The Bruins tip off against Central Wyoming College at 5 p.m. on Friday, December 1 at Bruin Arena. Find tickets for all Salt Lake Community College events here.

