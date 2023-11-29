UPDATE: Police cancel St. George silver alert

UPDATE: Police cancelled the silver alert late Tuesday night. No explanation was provided.

ST. GEORGE — Police are asking for help locating a missing 76-year-old man.

St. George Police Department is trying to locate Arthur Long who left his home Tuesday in a silver Kia, wearing a red and black plaid shirt with a black jacket, jeans and a tan baseball cap.

“He does not know the area and would not know how to get back home,” police said in a release. “Arthur has been diagnosed with dementia.”

He is said to be 160 pounds, standing between 5′ 8” to 6′ tall with silver hair. He has one brown and one grey eye.

The Kia Sedona minivan is said to have Arizona disabled plates: HDM87. There is a black paw print sticker directly under the license plate that says “My kids have 4 paws.” There is also a decal in the lower left corner of the rear windshield that says, “In God We Trust.”

He was last seen on Fuschia Drive in St. George. Anyone with information is asked to call: 435.627.4300.