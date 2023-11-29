On the Site:
Kedon Slovis Sends Farewell Message To BYU Football

Nov 29, 2023, 1:03 AM

PROVO, Utah – The one season at BYU for quarterback Kedon Slovis has ended.

Once a starting quarterback at USC and Pitt, Slovis probably never envisioned his collegiate career ending at BYU. But he embraced Provo as a graduate transfer and the culture of BYU football to close out his time on the college gridiron.

On Tuesday night, he sent a farewell post on Instagram to the BYU football program.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kedon Slovis (@kedonslovis)

“Wasn’t the way we wanted it to end, but thank you to everyone at BYU for giving me a place to call home for my last year of college football. Go Cougs,” wrote Slovis.

Kedon Slovis at BYU snapshot

Slovis started in eight games for BYU. He posted a 5-3 record and is the program’s first-ever starting quarterback to kick off the Big 12 era.

While Slovis was at BYU for one season, head coach Kalani Sitake said he felt Slovis had been at BYU for years. Slovis embraced the BYU culture and tried to maximize his opportunity in Provo.

“I think looking at my teammates and the coaching staff, I feel like we’re just so similar as people and our values and what we value in a competitive environment and football environment. And off the field, too,” said Slovis in August on why he fit at BYU. “What kind of people are we off the field? What do we like to do? What do we value? Do we value helping others and do we value being selfless? All these people in the building and all my teammates are super selfless. They don’t have too big of an ego; they work for the team. And they do things that I would consider and what they would probably consider as, you know, the right way. They’re great people.”

Members of the BYU football team wrote replies to Slovis’ Instagram post, thanking him for his time in Provo.

Slovis turns his attention to chasing a pro career

Slovis was sidelined for the final four games of the season due to multiple injuries on his throwing arm. He finished his one season at BYU with 1,716 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, six interceptions, and a completion rate of 57.5%.

Slovis has now set his sights on chasing an NFL career. If drafted, he would be the third consecutive BYU starting quarterback to be selected in the NFL, following Zach Wilson and Jaren Hall.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

