On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Riverton man sentenced to prison for killing Pleasant Grove father after road rage incident

Nov 29, 2023, 6:11 AM

A Pleasant Grove man was shot and killed following what police say was a road rage incident that be...

A Pleasant Grove man was shot and killed following what police say was a road rage incident that began on I-15 and ended at 160 West and 10600 South in Sandy on Oct. 26, 2022. The gunman was sentenced Tuesday for manslaughter. (Mark Wetzel, KSL TV)

(Mark Wetzel, KSL TV)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY EMILY ASHCRAFT, KSL.COM


KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Just over one year ago, a Pleasant Grove man was shot and killed after a road rage incident that began on I-15 in Sandy. The gunman who shot him was sentenced Tuesday to one to 15 years in prison.

Third District Judge Randall Skanchy sentenced Rodrigo Andres Monroy, 33 — who has admitted to killing 42-year-old Chris Mortensen — to the prison term for the charge of manslaughter, a second-degree felony.

At the sentencing hearing, Hallee Mortensen told the court how her dad was her best friend.

“He was such a kind, amazing person, and you would never see him go and get into a fight for no reason,” she said.

About a week before he died, Hallee said her father told her he would be at her side, saying, “It’s you and me against the world.”

“I continue to feel him by my side every day,” she said.

‘Nothing stopped him from leaving’

On the morning of Oct. 26, 2022, Chris Mortensen was shot and killed during an argument with Monroy after charging documents say the two were involved in a brake-checking incident and then got off the freeway together.

The documents say a witness told police Monroy cut off Mortensen’s vehicle more than once and would not let him pass, and when they got off the freeway at 10600 South they stopped at a gas station. Mortensen approached Monroy’s vehicle, slapped the windshield with his hand, and then Monroy pulled out a gun, the charges say.

Charges said Monroy said Mortensen had tried to disarm him but admitted that he had control of the handgun when he fired it. A passenger in Mortensen’s truck told police Mortenson was backing away when he was shot.

The scene at a gas station in Sandy on Oct. 26, 2022, after Chris Mortensen was shot. A Riverton man was sentenced to prison on Tuesday for manslaughter after admitting to causing Mortensen’s death. (Photo: Brian Olsen)

Deputy Salt Lake County attorney Vincent Meister said Monroy initiated the situation. The attorney said Monroy sped past Mortensen’s vehicle to brake check him because he believed he was driving inappropriately; and when Mortensen tried to go around him, he cut off another car, leading Mortensen to believe he was putting people in danger.

“Nothing stopped him from leaving the situation if he was truly in fear,” Meister said.

He said Monroy knew Mortensen was not armed, and that he introduced a firearm when there was no need for deadly force and no threat of injury.

Victim’s family

Nicole Mortensen, Chris Mortensen’s wife, also spoke at Tuesday’s hearing. She said her husband was a good man and was always there for her, and she talked about how he got his daughters ready for school after the couple lost a daughter and she was unable to function well.

“He literally had no enemies. He was fun and funny and sweet,” Nicole Mortensen said.

She said her husband is a problem solver and a protector, and that she believes he got involved in the incident because he thought a woman was in danger on the freeway because of the way Monroy was driving. Nicole Mortensen said Monroy’s reaction should not have happened, and she told the judge she thinks Monroy should go to prison.

Jamie Knight, Chris Mortensen’s sister, said the phrase “never met a stranger” was a good representation of her brother, who seemed to be friends with everyone.

She said if Monroy had given her brother a few seconds to speak before pulling out a gun, she believes they would have become friends. She expressed that she thinks her brother was protecting others when he reached for the gun.

“He took that bullet so that nobody else had to,” she said.

Tragic ‘all around’

Monroy’s attorney, Adam Crayk, asked the judge for five years of probation instead of a prison sentence. He said either party could have walked away at any point. He said it is a hard case — that is tragic “all around.”

“It’s just a laundry list of horribles,” he said.

Crayk said both sides are losing a family member; Monroy, a legal immigrant, is facing deportation since he has been found guilty of taking a life.

“He’s simply somebody that go involved in an altercation that went terribly awry,” Crayk said.

Monroy said at his sentencing that he reacted, and his fight or flight mode kicked in. He said if he could go back and just not leave the house that day he would.

“I regret that day every moment of my life. I relive it every day. I want to say I’m sorry for even getting off the freeway, for reacting with fear,” he said.

Monroy asked for mercy, from the judge, Mortensen’s family and from the Lord.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

"Christmas Street" in Salt Lake City has been an annual tradition since 1947. In 2023, it successfu...

Andrew Adams

Successful fundraising effort helps to continue ‘Christmas Street’ tradition in SLC

With its iconic sign, "Christmas Street" on the city’s east side is once again lit up for the holidays after a successful fundraising effort facilitated some much-needed repairs.

6 hours ago

Board with Kearns High School name...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Police: Student put teacher in chokehold, attacked others in Kearns High classroom

A disturbing fight in a Kearns High School classroom Tuesday ended with a student in juvenile detention after police said the student put a teacher in a chokehold, before assaulting two other adults as they tried to free the teacher in front of students.

7 hours ago

Cell phone...

Debbie Worthen

Scammers know how to build trust; victim wants to warn others

Jessica Turner, a mother in the midst of Halloween preparations, found herself entangled in a web of deception that would leave her financial world shattered because of a fraudulent phone call.

8 hours ago

Man's picture with details about him...

Daniella Rivera

Sandy case highlights challenges tracking sex offenders who move across state lines

The KSL Investigators have been following the case of a convicted sex offender from California who moved into a Sandy neighborhood but did not show up on Utah's registry for nearly a year. Now, we don't know where he is, but we do know he's not a resident at the latest address he gave to authorities.

8 hours ago

A silver alert has been issued for Arthur Long, last seen driving a silver Kia in St. George, Utah,...

Larry D. Curtis

UPDATE: Police cancel St. George silver alert

Police are asking for help locating a missing 76-year-old Arthur Long

8 hours ago

(Frank Klein, National Park Service)...

Luke Seaver

Rockfall in Canyonlands closes White Rim Road

A large rockfall over the weekend in Canyonlands National Park has resulted in the closure of a section of the White Rim Road.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Riverton man sentenced to prison for killing Pleasant Grove father after road rage incident