Levani Damuni Announces One More Year In 2024 With Utah

Nov 29, 2023, 8:56 AM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Close to a year after Levani Damuni announced he was transferring to Utah from Stanford, the linebacker announced his intention to play one more season for the Utes in 2024.

Damuni’s announcement came late Tuesday night and is a welcome one. The talented linebacker is joined by fellow teammates, quarterback Cam Rising and cornerback Zemaiah Vaughn in announcing their return to the Utes.

More announcements are expected to trickle in the coming days.

Levani Damuni Comes To Utah

After spending four seasons at Stanford, Damuni announced his intention to transfer last year on December 7. 

Damuni was one of several Cardinal to enter the transfer portal after longtime head coach David Shaw unexpectedly resigned following Stanford’s loss to BYU last season.

Damuni started 24 games his last two seasons with Stanford and 31 total games over his Cardinal career.

In 2022 he finished with 76 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and one sack while forcing two fumbles. Damuni had his highest tackle total of the season against Utah earlier that year, finishing with 12 stops.

Damuni came up big for Utah about midway through the season when fellow linebacker Lander Barton was ruled out for the rest of the year following the USC game.

The linebacker has contributed 75 total tackles in 2023 for the Utes with a bowl game yet to play.

Damuni will certainly be a welcomed piece of Utah’s defense for 2024 as the Utes transition from the Pac-12 conference to the Big 12 where a bunch of new opportunity to make big splashes reside.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

KSL Sports

