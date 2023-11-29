On the Site:
Utah Royals Sign Imani Dorsey

Nov 29, 2023, 9:04 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Royals signed free agent Imani Dorsey.

Dorsey was previously with Gotham FC.

The former NWSL Rookie Of The Year played college soccer for Duke.

“When I heard about URFC return, I was intrigued about the possibility of playing here,” said Dorsey, acknowledging the level of investment and and care across all aspects of the new era for Utah Royals FC. “I came into the league in 2018, so during thought those first few seasons, traveling to Salt Lake City, this was a place I was very excited to experience. From the outside looking in, the amenities this Club built up for women’s soccer was to be admired – setting the League standard even then.”

Utah Royals Continue To Build Roster

The Royals have been hard at work building out their roster ahead of the 2024 season. They signed former BYU star Mikayla Cluff alongside Sandy native Michele Vasconcelos.

The team also signed Kaleigh Riehl and secured three others via trade.

Utah Royals Coach

The 2024 Utah Royals will be coached by former player Amy Rodriguez.

“The vision for this Club is so inspiring, the attention to detail shown by (Head Coach) Amy Rodriguez and (Sporting Director) Kelly Cousins makes me so excited for the second Royals iteration to create one of the premier destinations for soccer in the entire world, and I’m grateful to be asked to be a part of this expansion side. I am very excited to help grow Utah’s soccer culture. That’s one of the joys of being a professional, to being a part of the energy and the emotion of the crowd, the community, inspiring the next generation. I cannot wait to dive head-first into the Utah experience,” said Dorsey of her new coach and organization.

Utah Royals Sign Imani Dorsey