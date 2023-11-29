Salt Lake City bid for another Olympics clears final hurdle

SALT LAKE CITY — The bid for another Salt Lake City Olympic Games has cleared its final hurdle and will move forward for final talks with the International Olympic Committee.

City, county and state leaders have gathered downtown to watch the news together, at the same spot where state leaders learned about the IOC’s decision to award Salt Lake City the 2002 Games back in 1995.

It’s been widely expected the Switzerland-based IOC could vote to select a “preferred host” for those Winter Games this week. The IOC even published an explainer on Monday about how it selects future hosts ahead of the meeting.

The IOC has announced Salt Lake City is the preferred host for the 2034 Winter Olympics and Paralympics. — Alex Cabrero (@KSL_AlexCabrero) November 29, 2023

The IOC is using a new, less formal process to select the sites for the 2030 and 2034 Olympics. At the October meeting, the IOC agreed both Winter Games could be awarded at the same time.

Once a preferred host is selected for a specific season of competition, no other cities are allowed to apply to host the same Games. The IOC gives preferred hosts a list of questions to answer about its bid, as it also reviews “every aspect of the project,” according to the organization.

If there’s enough to like in a “targeted dialogue” phase, the IOC may move forward with a final vote to award the event to the preferred host.

The Utah Committee for the Games in Salt Lake City made its final pitch to the IOC’s Future Host Commission. On Wednesday,

What happens next if Salt Lake City is advanced to targeted dialogue?

“Once a city enters targeted dialogue — and, of course, this is new — I believe the odds of a Games award is extremely high,” Bullock told the Deseret News. Utah’s bid team has already completed mountains of paperwork required under targeted dialogue.

“Basically, we’re ready to submit that,” he said, adding that in addition to negotiating the host contract during targeted dialogue, the IOC “will validate our plans. They will help us refine our thinking in areas where that needs to be adjusted.”

There is no limit on how many bids can be advanced to targeted dialogue, so conceivably all three European bids could move to the next stage of the bid process for 2030 and Salt Lake City for 2034.

While it is possible the European bids could falter, leaving Salt Lake City as the only remaining choice for 2030, that’s now considered unlikely since the bids from Sweden, Switzerland and France are all seen as coming together.

Salt Lake City is bidding to host in either 2030 or 2034, with a preference for the later date to avoid competing for domestic sponsors with the 2028 Summer Games being held in Los Angeles.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.