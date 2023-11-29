Week 13: Top Plays From BYU, Utah, Utah State

SALT LAKE CITY – The college football regular season is officially over and the BYU Cougars, Utah Utes, and Utah State Aggies made big plays during Week 13.

Week 13: Top Local College Football Plays

Here are the top plays from the local college football teams from Week 13 of the 2023 season:

BYU Cougars

Eddie Heckard produced a pick-six for the first time in his career during BYU’s loss to Oklahoma State. He jumped in front of a rout with 12:47 left in the second quarter to extend BYU’s lead.

Utah Utes

Luke Bottari Posts Second Rushing TD To Extend Utah Lead

“In his first-ever start at Utah, quarterback Luke Bottari accounted for both of the Utes’ touchdowns Saturday against Colorado. While not particularly exciting, Bottari’s second touchdown- a one-yard “tush push” was key in giving Utah a 20-10 lead halfway through the third quarter. Utah went on to win the game 23-17 and earn an 8-4 regular season record.” – Utah insider Michelle Bodkin

Luke with his second TD on the ground puts us up 20-10 🙌 📺 @Pac12Network #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/gldRbLWb2B — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) November 25, 2023

Utah State Aggies

Levi Williams helps USU become bowl eligible with game-winning score

“The heroics of third-string quarterback Levi Williams won’t be forgotten in Logan for quite some time. Making the first start of his Aggie career after injuries to Cooper Legas and McCae Hillstead, Williams threw for 198 yards and a pair of touchdowns, but his legs made the difference against New Mexico. Williams added 169 yards and three scores on the ground, including the game-winning TD in double overtime. Following a Lobo field goal to open the second overtime period, Williams dropped a low snap on second and ten, potentially spelling doom for USU. Rather than panic, Williams picked up the loose ball and turned his sights to the end zone. The junior QB broke three tackles and carried another pair of UNM defenders into the end zone, securing a Utah State bowl-berth for the third consecutive season.” – USU insider Brian Preece

UTAH STATE IS BOWL ELIGIBLE ON A WILD PLAY @USUFootball pic.twitter.com/vZWiRuDL8I — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) November 25, 2023

