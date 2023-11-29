Police arrest man for allegedly hiding fentanyl pills in his vehicle

SALT LAKE CITY — A 27-year-old man was taken into custody Tuesday night for allegedly hiding and transporting fentanyl pills in his vehicle, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department.

According to a news release from SLCPD, officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Anival R. Montoya in the area of 400 S. Redwood Road around 9:30 p.m.

During the traffic stop, a police K-9 alerted police personnel to the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, police discovered roughly 100 fentanyl pills. The pills were found inside a hidden compartment of the car’s dashboard.

Montoya was arrested and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of driving on a suspended or revoked license. He was also booked for investigation of altering a vehicle’s compartment for contraband, and investigation for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Fentanyl is an extremely dangerous synthetic opioid. Police say even a small amount can result in a drug overdose.