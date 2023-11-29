On the Site:
Breeze Airways to offer flights out of Ogden to California

Nov 29, 2023, 1:52 PM | Updated: 1:54 pm

FILE: Ogden-Hinckley Airport....

FILE: Ogden-Hinckley Airport.

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


OGDEN — Breeze Airways announced they would be expanding their flight service to Ogden, Utah.

Breeze Airways is a low-cost carrier that will be offering flights from Ogden, Utah to Orange County-Santa Ana, California.

“Ogden has a rich travel history having once served as a transfer point between the Union Pacific and Central Pacific railroads,” Breeze Airways’ President, Tom Doxey, said. “Today, Breeze is writing a new chapter for Ogden – one in which its residents get access to simple, affordable, and convenient air travel to highly desirable destinations like Orange County.”

The Ogden-Hinckley Airport lost two low-cost airliners in 2022: Allegiant Air and Avelo Airlines.

Breeze began services in Provo in August 2022 and currently offers nonstop and one-stop service to seven destinations.

Fares on the new nonstop routes from Ogden to California start from $39 one-way if purchased by November 14, for travel by September 3, 2024.

The addition of Ogden brings the total number of Breeze cities to 45. The airline recently announced the addition of seven new cities from underserved markets such as Grand Junction, CO; Madison, WI; and Evansville, IN.

