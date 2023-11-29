SLCPD arrest woman in possession of stolen firearm with outstanding warrants

SALT LAKE CITY — A 24-year-old woman was taken into custody Tuesday for allegedly being in possession of a stolen firearm, illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department.

According to a SLCPD news release, officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Cassidy James Arrington in the area of 50 E. 1300 South around 4 p.m.

During the traffic stop, officers discovered that Arrington had outstanding felony warrants. Additionally, law enforcement personnel discovered the suspect was in possession of a stolen firearm. Also during their investigation, police seized methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Police say Arrington is a Category 1 restricted person is not allowed to be in possession of a firearm.

Police also say Arrington was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of being in possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person. She was also booked for investigation of possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia and theft of a fire arm.

