CRIME

SLCPD arrest woman in possession of stolen firearm with outstanding warrants

Nov 29, 2023, 2:07 PM | Updated: 2:11 pm

Salt Lake City Police car...

FILE: Salt Lake City Police took a 24-year-old woman into custody Tuesday for being in possession of a stolen firearm by a restricted person. (Salt Lake City Police Department

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A 24-year-old woman was taken into custody Tuesday for allegedly being in possession of a stolen firearm, illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department.

According to a SLCPD news release, officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Cassidy James Arrington in the area of 50 E. 1300 South around 4 p.m.

During the traffic stop, officers discovered that Arrington had outstanding felony warrants. Additionally, law enforcement personnel discovered the suspect was in possession of a stolen firearm. Also during their investigation, police seized methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Police say Arrington is a Category 1 restricted person is not allowed to be in possession of a firearm.

Police also say Arrington was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of being in possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person. She was also booked for investigation of possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia and theft of a fire arm.

