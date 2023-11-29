Utah Athletics Reacts To Salt Lake City Being ‘Preferred Host’ For 2034 Olympics

SALT LAKE CITY – The 2034 Winter Olympics are another step closer to coming to Salt Lake City after the International Olympic Committee announced it as the “preferred host” on Wednesday, November 29.

Most of the reactions across social media have been positive including some funny reactions to how old people will be when 2034 hits.

For Utah Athletics and those working within it, the thoughts of hosting another Winter Olympics is an exciting opportunity. Especially with the growth the university and its facilities have experienced since they helped to host the 2002 Winter Games.

That is quite the throwback… https://t.co/KbfaxRKGsi — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 29, 2023

Utah Athletics Reacts To Possibly Hosting The 2034 Winter Olympics

After the announcement was made, the Utah Athletics posted to X their excitement over the next step being taken to host the Winter Olympics once more.

BIG NEWS! 👀 Another step closer to bringing the Winter Olympics back to SLC!#SaltLake2034 https://t.co/gLkt5A1UHN — Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) November 29, 2023

Utah Athletic Director Mark Harlan also shared his enthusiasm at the idea of the Winter Games coming back to Salt Lake City and the University of Utah.

Outstanding!!! Another chance to show off this amazing place to the world!!! Congratulations to all who have worked so hard to make it happen- https://t.co/nqE6KGSFg4 — Mark Harlan (@MarkHarlan_AD) November 29, 2023

Senior Associate A.D. for Strategic Communications Paul Kirk was also all in on sharing the eagerness of Utah Athletics and the Salt Lake Community to get to work on preparations to welcome the world.

A world-class city prepares to return to the international stage. Big things ahead for Salt Lake City and @UUtah! https://t.co/sLB4GoKkIY — Paul Kirk (@_PaulKirk) November 29, 2023

2002 Salt Lake Winter Olympics

Salt Lake City played host to the 2002 Olympic Games and must have made its mark the IOC.

In 2022, the city celebrated the 20th anniversary of the 2002 Games. The celebration included discounted skate nights, lighting the Cauldron at Rice Eccles Stadium and a winter sports festival in Park City, Utah.

From that celebration it was clear; Utahns are still excited about the Olympics.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Utah Athletics Former Olympic Venue Ready For 2034

Many of the competitive venues used for the 2002 Games are still in use today and serve as essential training grounds for future winter athletes.

Rice-Eccles Stadium, where Utah football plays games on the University of Utah campus, is among one of those many venues that not only has been continually cared for since the 2002 Winter Olympics but upgraded as well.

On November 13, 2018, the University of Utah announced an expansion project for the south endzone of RES that coincided with an IOC meeting that same day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Bodkin (@bodkinkslsports)

That project was set to open in 2022 but the completion date was expedited to 2021 due to the 2020 Covid-19 season not allowing fans in the stands.

It was the first major facelift the stadium had received since breaking ground in June of 1997 and re-opening on September 12, 1998, in preparation to host the opening and closing ceremonies for the 2002 winter games.

