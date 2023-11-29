On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Athletics Reacts To Salt Lake City Being ‘Preferred Host’ For 2034 Olympics

Nov 29, 2023, 1:41 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The 2034 Winter Olympics are another step closer to coming to Salt Lake City after the International Olympic Committee announced it as the “preferred host” on Wednesday, November 29.

Most of the reactions across social media have been positive including some funny reactions to how old people will be when 2034 hits.

For Utah Athletics and those working within it, the thoughts of hosting another Winter Olympics is an exciting opportunity. Especially with the growth the university and its facilities have experienced since they helped to host the 2002 Winter Games.

Utah Athletics Reacts To Possibly Hosting The 2034 Winter Olympics

After the announcement was made, the Utah Athletics posted to X their excitement over the next step being taken to host the Winter Olympics once more.

Utah Athletic Director Mark Harlan also shared his enthusiasm at the idea of the Winter Games coming back to Salt Lake City and the University of Utah.

Senior Associate A.D. for Strategic Communications Paul Kirk was also all in on sharing the eagerness of Utah Athletics and the Salt Lake Community to get to work on preparations to welcome the world.

2002 Salt Lake Winter Olympics

Salt Lake City played host to the 2002 Olympic Games and must have made its mark the IOC.

In 2022, the city celebrated the 20th anniversary of the 2002 Games. The celebration included discounted skate nights, lighting the Cauldron at Rice Eccles Stadium and a winter sports festival in Park City, Utah.

From that celebration it was clear; Utahns are still excited about the Olympics.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Utah Athletics Former Olympic Venue Ready For 2034

Many of the competitive venues used for the 2002 Games are still in use today and serve as essential training grounds for future winter athletes.

Rice-Eccles Stadium, where Utah football plays games on the University of Utah campus, is among one of those many venues that not only has been continually cared for since the 2002 Winter Olympics but upgraded as well.

On November 13, 2018, the University of Utah announced an expansion project for the south endzone of RES that coincided with an IOC meeting that same day.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Michelle Bodkin (@bodkinkslsports)

That project was set to open in 2022 but the completion date was expedited to 2021 due to the 2020 Covid-19 season not allowing fans in the stands.

It was the first major facelift the stadium had received since breaking ground in June of 1997 and re-opening on September 12, 1998, in preparation to host the opening and closing ceremonies for the 2002 winter games.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Look For First Three-Game Winning Streak Against Grizzlies

The Utah Jazz will look for their first three-game winning streak when they travel to face the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night.

17 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

NBA Adds Mavericks, Clippers To Jazz Schedule

The NBA added the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers to the Utah Jazz schedule after failing to advance in the In-Season Tournament.

48 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ten BYU Football Players Receive All-Big 12 Recognition

BYU had some individual honors given to their team in the All-Big 12 honors.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Week 13: Top Plays From BYU, Utah, Utah State

The college football regular season is officially over and the BYU Cougars, Utah Utes, and Utah State Aggies made big plays during Week 13.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Salt Lake City Announced As ‘Preferred Host’ Of 2034 Olympic Games

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced that Salt Lake City is the preferred host city for the 2034 Olympic Games.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Royals Sign Imani Dorsey

The Utah Royals signed free agent Imani Dorsey. 

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Utah Athletics Reacts To Salt Lake City Being ‘Preferred Host’ For 2034 Olympics