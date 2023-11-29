NBA Adds Mavericks, Clippers To Jazz Schedule

SALT LAKE CITY – After failing to qualify for the knockout round of the In-Season Tournament, the NBA has added the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers to the Utah Jazz schedule.

The NBA only scheduled 80 games for each team during the 2023-24 season, leaving room in the first week of December for the In-Season Tournament games to be played.

While eight teams have advanced to the knockout round, the league’s other 22 teams will have two games added to their schedule to fill out the yearly requirement.

Jazz Will Face Mavericks, Clippers

The Jazz wound up getting assigned to arguably the most difficult group ahead of the In-Season Tournament with both the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns advancing to the knockout round from cup play.

NBA regular season games scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 6 and Friday, Dec. 8 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/g0EykpvfZh — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) November 29, 2023

The Lakers weren’t undefeated in their four cup games while the Suns finished 3-1.

The Jazz were 2-2 in cup play with losses to both the Lakers and Suns, and wins over the Portland Trail Blazers and Memphis Grizzlies.

Now, the Jazz will travel to face the Mavericks on Wednesday, December 6 in Dallas, before returning home to host the Clippers on Friday, December 8, a game that will be televised on ESPN.

Who Advanced To Tournament Knockout Round?

The knockout round will be made up of eight teams including the winners from each of the six groups and two wildcard teams.

The Lakers and Suns will make up one-half of the Western Conference bracket, while the New Orleans Pelicans will travel to face the Sacramento Kings on the other.

Everyone loves a bracket… The NBA In-Season Tournament moves on to the Knockout Rounds! Quarterfinals: Dec. 4 & 5

Semifinals: Dec. 7

Championship: Dec. 9 pic.twitter.com/7yoDMwe9Xe — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) November 29, 2023

In the East, the Milwaukee Bucks will host the New York Knicks while the Indiana Pacers will host the Boston Celtics.

The winners of those four games will advance to the In-Season Tournament semifinals which will be played in Las Vegas on December 7, with the championship being played on December 9.

Each player on the winning team will receive a $500,000 prize.

