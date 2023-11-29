Jazz Look For First Three-Game Winning Streak Against Grizzlies

On the Site:
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will look for their first three-game winning streak when they travel to face the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night.

The Jazz are coming off back-to-back wins over the New Orleans Pelicans which snapped a four-game losing streak.

The Grizzlies meanwhile own the second-worst record in the West at 3-13 and have lost four games in a row.

Jazz Will Be Shorthanded Against Grizzlies

On Tuesday the Jazz announced that All-Star Lauri Markkanen would not be making the two-game road trip to Memphis and Minnesota after suffering a hamstring strain over the weekend.

The Jazz added Kris Dunn to the injury report who is out against the Grizzlies due to personal reasons.

Jordan Clarkson is listed as questionable with a thigh contusion, while Kelly Olynyk is questionable with a right shoulder strain.

Markkanen and Clarkson are the Jazz’s top two scorers, while Olynyk ranks fourth in rebounds and assists per game.

Grizzlies Still Missing Several Key Pieces

The Grizzlies remain without superstar Ja Morant who has been suspended for the first 25 games of the NBA season.

Steve Adams is out for the year with a knee injury, while Brandon Clarke has yet to suit up this season after tearing the Achilles tendon in his left ankle.

Recently acquired Marcus Smart is out of the lineup due to a left foot sprain, Jake LaRavia is out with a left eye injury, and Luke Kennard is sidelined with a bone bruise in his knee.

The Grizzlies own the league’s second-worst offense this season, and are 0-2 against the Jazz to open the year.

How To Watch Jazz And Grizzlies

The Jazz will face the Grizzlies on Wednesday at 6 pm MST in Memphis. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.


Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

