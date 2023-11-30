Kolob Canyons Road now open in Zion National Park, NPS announces

On the Site:
Nov 29, 2023, 5:07 PM

BY MARK JONES


SPRINGDALE, Washington County — The National Park Service announced Wednesday that Kolob Canyons Road in Zion National Park is back open.

The road had been closed while the NPS and Federal Highway Administration conducted repairs from a landslide. The construction project added reinforcement to the highway, providing it with added resilience ahead of potential weather or geologic events in the future.

The construction project included the following:

  • Remove materials that are unstable and strengthened the road’s base to a depth of 8 feet, with compacted soil, geo-grid, and structural cloth.
  • Replace more than 6,000 square feet of pavement.
  • Position in place ditches, gutter and curbs as a way to drain the road better.

In March, multiple rockfalls caused damage to Kolob Canyons Road, according to the NPS. Shortly thereafter, the NPS and engineers from the FHA began working on a plan to repair the road.

Construction to repair the road begin September.

