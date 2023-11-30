On the Site:
Hawaiian Airlines announces daily nonstop flights between SLC and Honolulu

Nov 29, 2023, 5:22 PM

BY ELIZA PACE


SALT LAKE CITY — Hawaiian Airlines announced sales for daily nonstop service between Salt Lake City and Honolulu.

According to a press release, Hawaii’s hometown carrier will begin daily flights from SLC starting on May 15 onboard its 189-seat Airbus A321neo aircraft.

“We know this new route will excite travelers in both Utah and Hawaiʻi given our tourism and education ties, and shared Pacific Island communities. We are eager to strengthen these relationships when we launch our service next summer,” Hawaiian Airlines President and CEO, Peter Ingram, said.

Utah has one of the highest concentrations of Pacific Islanders in the country with approximately 60,000 Pacific Islanders residing in the state.

“We are thrilled to welcome Hawaiian Airlines to Salt Lake City International,” said Bill Wyatt, executive director, Salt Lake City International Airport. “Hawaiʻi is not only a favorite destination for Utahns to vacation, but is also a popular location for family members to visit.”

Salt Lake City will become the 16th city in the continental U.S. with daily flights to Hawaii.

Tickets can be purchased here.

