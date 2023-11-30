On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CNN

Astronomers discover nearby six-planet solar system with ‘pristine configuration’

Nov 29, 2023, 6:00 PM

IN SPACE - In this handout provided by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, Earth as ...

IN SPACE - In this handout provided by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, Earth as seen from a distance of one million miles by a NASA scientific camera aboard the Deep Space Climate Observatory spacecraft on July 6, 2015. (Photo by NASA via Getty Images)

(Photo by NASA via Getty Images)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY ASHLEY STRICKLAND, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — Astronomers have used two different exoplanet-detecting satellites to solve a cosmic mystery and reveal a rare family of six planets located about 100 light-years from Earth. The discovery could help scientists unlock the secrets of planet formation.

The six exoplanets orbit a bright star similar to the sun named HD110067, which is located in the Coma Berenices constellation in the northern sky. Larger than Earth but smaller than Neptune, the planets are in a little-understood class called sub-Neptunes commonly found orbiting sunlike stars in the Milky Way. And the planets, labeled b through g, revolve around the star in a celestial dance known as orbital resonance.

There are discernible patterns as the planets complete their orbits and exert gravitational forces on one another, according to a study published Wednesday in the journal Nature. For every six orbits completed by planet b, the closest planet to the star, the outermost planet g completes one.

As planet c makes three revolutions around the star, planet d does two, and when planet e completes four orbits, planet f does three.

This harmonic rhythm creates a resonant chain, with all six planets aligning every few orbits.

What makes this planetary family an unusual find is that little has changed since the system formed more than 1 billion years ago, and the revelation could shed light on the evolution of planets and the origin of prevalent sub-Neptunes in our home galaxy.

Detecting a mystery

Researchers first took notice of the star system in 2020 when NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, or TESS, detected dips in the brightness of HD110067. A dip in starlight often suggests the presence of a planet that’s passing between its host star and an observing satellite as the planet travels along its orbital path. Detecting these dips in luminosity, known as the transit method, is one of the main strategies used by scientists to identify exoplanets via ground and space-based telescopes.

Astronomers determined the orbital periods of two planets around the star from that 2020 data. Two years later, TESS observed the star again, and the evidence suggested different orbital periods for those planets.

When the data sets didn’t add up, astronomer and lead study author Rafael Luque and some of his colleagues decided to take another look at the star using a different satellite — the European Space Agency’s CHaracterising ExOPlanet Satellite, or Cheops. While TESS is used to observe fractions of the night sky for short observations, Cheops observes one star at a time.

“We went fishing for signals among all the potential periods that those planets could have,” said Luque, a postdoctoral scholar in the University of Chicago’s department of astronomy and astrophysics.

The data collected by Cheops helped the team solve the “detective story” started by TESS, he said. Cheops was able to determine the presence of a third planet in the system, which was crucial to confirming the orbital periods of the other two planets, as well as their rhythmic resonance.

As the team matched up the rest of the unexplained TESS data with the Cheops observations, they discovered the other three planets orbiting the star. Follow-up observations with ground-based telescopes confirmed the presence of the planets.

The dedicated time Cheops spent observing the star helped astronomers iron out the mixed signals from the TESS data to determine how many planets were crossing in front of the star and the resonance of their orbits.

“Cheops gave us this resonant configuration that allowed us to predict all the other periods. Without that detection from Cheops, it would have been impossible,” Luque said.

The closest planet takes just over nine Earth days to complete an orbit around the star, and the most distant takes about 55 days. All of the planets have quicker revolutions around their star than Mercury, which takes 88 days to complete one lap around the sun.

Given how close they are to HD110067, the planets likely have blistering average temperatures similar to Mercury and Venus, ranging between 332 degrees Fahrenheit and 980 degrees Fahrenheit (167 degrees Celsius and 527 degrees Celsius).

Why planetary rhythm matters

The formation of planetary systems, like our own solar system, can be a violent process. While astronomers believe that planets tend to initially form in resonance around stars, the gravitational influence of massive planets, a graze with a passing star or a collision with another celestial body can upset the harmonic balance.

Most planetary systems are not in resonance, and those with multiple planets that have preserved their initial rhythmic orbits are rare, which is why astronomers want to study HD110067 and its planets as a “rare fossil” in detail, Luque said.

“We think only about one percent of all systems stay in resonance,” Luque said in a statement. “It shows us the pristine configuration of a planetary system that has survived untouched.”

The discovery is the second time Cheops has helped reveal a planetary system with orbital resonance. The first one, known as TOI-178, was announced in 2021.

“As our science team puts it: Cheops is making outstanding discoveries sound ordinary. Out of only three known six-planet resonant systems, this is now the second one found by Cheops, and in only three years of operations,” said Maximilian Günther, ESA Cheops project scientist, in a statement.

A perfect observation target

The system can also be used to study how sub-Neptunes form, the study authors said.

While sub-Neptunes are common in the Milky Way galaxy, they don’t exist in our own solar system. And there is little agreement among astronomers about how these planets form and what they’re made of — so an entire system consisting of sub-Neptunes could help scientists determine more about their origin, Luque said.

Many exoplanets have been found orbiting dwarf stars that are much cooler and smaller than our sun, such as the famed TRAPPIST-1 system and its seven planets, announced in 2017. While the TRAPPIST-1 system also has a resonant chain, the faintness of the host star makes observations difficult.

But HD110067, which has 80% the mass of our sun, is the brightest known star with more than four planets in orbit, so observing the system is much easier.

Initial detections of the mass of the planets suggest that some of them have puffy hydrogen-rich atmospheres, which makes them ideal targets of study for the James Webb Space Telescope. As starlight filters through the planets’ atmospheres, Webb can be used to determine the composition of each world.

“The sub-Neptune planets of the HD110067 system appear to have low masses, suggesting they may be gas- or water-rich. Future observations, for example with the James Webb Space Telescope, of these planetary atmospheres could determine whether the planets have rocky or water-rich interior structures,” said study coauthor Jo Ann Egger, doctoral student in astrophysics at the University of Bern in Switzerland, in a statement.

KSL 5 TV Live

CNN

A wolverine walks on snow in Montana. Mandatory Credit: Mike Hill/Getty Images...

 Rachel Ramirez, CNN

Wolverines receive protection under Endangered Species Act as climate change threatens their habitat

The North American wolverine has officially been listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act.

6 hours ago

FILE - Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation dam...

Nicki Brown, CNN

Sandy Hook families offer to settle for at least $85 million with Alex Jones

The families of Sandy Hook shooting victims offered Infowars host Alex Jones a “path out of bankruptcy” if he pays them a “small fraction” of the more than $1 billion he owes in damages, according to a court document.

1 day ago

Palestinians walk through damaged buildings in Gaza City. (Mohammed Hajjar, Associated Press)...

Mostafa Salem and David Shortell, CNN

Deal reached to extend Israel-Hamas truce by two days, Qatar says

A truce in the conflict between Israel and Hamas has been extended by two days, key mediator Qatar has said, in order to secure the release of 20 additional hostages held by the militant group.

1 day ago

Alex Murdaugh stands next to the witness booth during a break in his trial for murder at the Collet...

Dianne Gallagher, CNN

Alex Murdaugh is set to be sentenced today for nearly 2 dozen financial crimes

Alex Murdaugh – the disgraced former South Carolina attorney serving two life sentences for the murders of his wife and son – is set to be sentenced on Tuesday for nearly two dozen state financial crimes.

1 day ago

Pictured are Meta corporate headquarters in Menlo Park, California, in 2022. Mandatory Credit: Josh...

 Brian Fung, CNN

FTC can seek tough new restrictions on Meta’s use of personal data, federal judge rules

The judge's decision allows the FTC to move ahead with a proposal banning Meta from profiting off data it collects from users under the age of 18.

1 day ago

The Icon of the Seas has been handed over to Royal Caribbean at Turku in Finland. (Royal Caribbean)...

Karla Cripps

Royal Caribbean takes ownership of the world’s biggest cruise ship

The world’s biggest cruise ship is now in­­ the hands of its new owner, with Royal Caribbean accepting delivery of the 1,198-foot Icon of the Seas this week.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Astronomers discover nearby six-planet solar system with ‘pristine configuration’