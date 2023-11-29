Ömer Yurtseven Opens Second Quarter With Powerful Putback Slam

MEMPHIS – Ömer Yurtseven has taken on a bigger role in Lauri Markkanen’s absence and he made an early impact against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.

He threw down a putback slam in traffic off of a Talen Horton-Tucker miss.

the paint’s full of bears but Ömer doesn’t care ᕙ(`▿´)ᕗ#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/nPKnRCATzj — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 30, 2023

The dunk was Yurtseven’s second make of the game. He added four rebounds in his first ten minutes.

Yurtseven has started in place of Walker Kessler while the sophomore big man makes his return from injury.

In games with 20 or more minutes played this season, Yurtseven averages 6.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, and two blocks.

the forearm dime is a 𝒹𝑒𝓁𝒾𝒸𝒶𝒸𝓎 🤌#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/b7LbGBYsHz — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 30, 2023

After leading by one at the end of the first, the Jazz fell flat to open the second and the Grizzlies took advantage.

They went on a 14-3 run and opened a double-digit lead.

Updated @utahjazz injury report: Kris Dunn is out for personal reasons

Lauri Markkanen is out with a hamstring strain

Jordan Clarkson is questionable with a thigh bruise

Kelly Olynyk is questionable with a right shoulder strain#takenote — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 29, 2023

The Jazz added Kris Dunn to the injury report who is out against the Grizzlies due to personal reasons.

Jordan Clarkson is listed as probable with a thigh contusion, while Kelly Olynyk is probable with a right shoulder strain.

Markkanen and Clarkson are the Jazz’s top two scorers, while Olynyk ranks fourth in rebounds and assists per game.

