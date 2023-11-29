On the Site:
Ömer Yurtseven Opens Second Quarter With Powerful Putback Slam

Nov 29, 2023, 7:02 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

MEMPHIS – Ömer Yurtseven has taken on a bigger role in Lauri Markkanen’s absence and he made an early impact against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.

He threw down a putback slam in traffic off of a Talen Horton-Tucker miss.

The dunk was Yurtseven’s second make of the game. He added four rebounds in his first ten minutes.

Yurtseven has started in place of Walker Kessler while the sophomore big man makes his return from injury.

In games with 20 or more minutes played this season, Yurtseven averages 6.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, and two blocks.

After leading by one at the end of the first, the Jazz fell flat to open the second and the Grizzlies took advantage.

They went on a 14-3 run and opened a double-digit lead.

Jazz Look For First Three-Game Winning Streak Against Grizzlies

The Utah Jazz will look for their first three-game winning streak when they travel to face the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night.

The Jazz are coming off back-to-back wins over the New Orleans Pelicans which snapped a four-game losing streak.

The Grizzlies meanwhile own the second-worst record in the West at 3-13 and have lost four games in a row.

On Tuesday the Jazz announced that All-Star Lauri Markkanen would not be making the two-game road trip to Memphis and Minnesota after suffering a hamstring strain over the weekend.

The Jazz added Kris Dunn to the injury report who is out against the Grizzlies due to personal reasons.

Jordan Clarkson is listed as probable with a thigh contusion, while Kelly Olynyk is probable with a right shoulder strain.

Markkanen and Clarkson are the Jazz’s top two scorers, while Olynyk ranks fourth in rebounds and assists per game.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage of Ömer Yurtseven and the Utah Jazz? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

