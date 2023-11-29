Lights Go Out In FedEx Forum As Jazz Play Grizzlies

MEMPHIS – Just after halftime in FedEx Forum, the lights went out as the Jazz and Grizzlies continued play.

The officials stopped the game and the lights were quickly turned back on.

The lights just went out at FedExForum during the Grizzlies vs. Jazz game 😅pic.twitter.com/QbmdiYOMS1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 30, 2023

It was a rough first half for Utah.

They trailed the Grizzlies by 18, 60-42. Memphis has yet to win a game at home this year (0-8).

The Jazz shot just 31.8% from the field while Memphis shot an efficient 56.5%.

fresh 24 coming 🔜 pic.twitter.com/q6P12a1Ppe — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 30, 2023

John Collins led the Jazz in scoring in the first half with 15.

David Roddy led the way for the Grizzlies with 17 points and five made threes.

Jazz Look For First Three-Game Winning Streak Against Grizzlies

The Utah Jazz will look for their first three-game winning streak when they travel to face the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night.

The Jazz are coming off back-to-back wins over the New Orleans Pelicans which snapped a four-game losing streak.

The Grizzlies meanwhile own the second-worst record in the West at 3-13 and have lost four games in a row.

On Tuesday the Jazz announced that All-Star Lauri Markkanen would not be making the two-game road trip to Memphis and Minnesota after suffering a hamstring strain over the weekend.

Updated @utahjazz injury report: Kris Dunn is out for personal reasons

Lauri Markkanen is out with a hamstring strain

Jordan Clarkson is questionable with a thigh bruise

Kelly Olynyk is questionable with a right shoulder strain#takenote — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 29, 2023

The Jazz added Kris Dunn to the injury report who is out against the Grizzlies due to personal reasons.

Jordan Clarkson is listed as probable with a thigh contusion, while Kelly Olynyk is probable with a right shoulder strain.

Markkanen and Clarkson are the Jazz’s top two scorers, while Olynyk ranks fourth in rebounds and assists per game.

