Blog: Jazz Hand Grizzlies First Home Win

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz were blown out by the Memphis Grizzlies 105-91, snapping their two-game winning streak.

The Jazz were led by John Collins who scored 17 points in the loss.

The Grizzlies won their first home game of the season behind 20 points from Jaren Jackson Jr.

First Quarter

Keyonte George continued his hot start from Monday’s win scoring five of the Jazz’s first 15 points, including two trips to the free-throw line.

The Grizzlies laced together a 9-2 run as they ran the floor against the Jazz’s causal transition defense.

After allowing a 15-4 run, the Jazz rattled off two threes from Kelly Olynk and Ochai Agbajito to regain the lead late in the quarter.

Through one the Jazz led the Grizzlies 25-24.

Second Quarter

Collin Sexton and Talen Horton-Tucker opened the game shooting a combined 0-8 from the floor while recording two assists, and three turnovers.

The Jazz second unit struggled to open the second quarter getting outscored 13-3 in the opening five minutes.

The Grizzlies held the Jazz to just six made field goals while forcing six turnovers in the second quarter, and connected on 16-24 of their own attempts.

The Jazz trailed the Grizzlies 60-42 at the break.

Third Quarter

The lights inside of Fed-Ex Forum went dark one minute into the third quarter, delaying the game by nearly five minutes.

Despite the delay, the Grizzlies opened the half on a 7-0 run to build a 25 point lead, their biggest of the night.

Simone Fontecchio caught fire in the third knocking down four threes for the Jazz, but they were unable to narrow the deficit to fewer than 18 points.

After three the Jazz trailed the Grizzlies 88-67.

Fourth Quarter

The Jazz made their first real push at the Grizzlies lead in the final minutes of the fourth quarter cutting the deficit to 13 with two minutes to play, thanks to a 10-0 run.

However, the run was too little too late as the Jazz dropped to 1-8 on the road for the season.

John Collins led the Jazz with 17 points.

The Jazz fell 105-91.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

