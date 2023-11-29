On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Football Adds Pitt Punter, Loses Specialist To Transfer Portal

Nov 29, 2023, 8:33 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – The first Transfer Portal activity for BYU football in the 2024 cycle starts on special teams.

That’s how it started last year when BYU picked up a commitment from Boise State transfer Will Ferrin. In his first season at BYU, Ferrin turned out to be an excellent kicker for the Cougars in 2023.

So adding specialists is noteworthy.

Pitt punter Sam Vander Haar commits to BYU Football

BYU’s first commitment of the 2024 portal cycle is a punter from Pitt. That’s Australian punter Sam Vander Haar. Vander Haar is 6 feet, 205 pounds. He played one season at the University of Pittsburgh in 2022. It was the same season Kedon Slovis was the quarterback of the Panthers.

Back in May, Vander Haar entered the Transfer Portal and took a visit to BYU over the summer. He got ahead of the official start date to the Transfer Portal opening up by announcing he’s committed to BYU.

“Incredibly honored to announce that I have accepted a full scholarship to continue my collegiate and athletic career at Brigham Young University for 2024,” wrote Vander Haar.

He will arrive at BYU as a redshirt sophomore with three years of eligibility remaining.

Before his one season at Pitt, Vander Haar was part of Prokick Academy in Australia. That’s the same program that produced former Utah greats Tom Hackett and Mitch Wishnowsky.

The addition of Vander Haar could indicate the potential future of BYU punter Ryan Rehkow. Rehkow has an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Big 12 coaches selected him as a Second Team All-Big 12 punter in 2023.

Long Snapper enters Transfer Portal

The cliche line with the Transfer Portal is that it giveth and taketh away. While BYU added one player to the roster for 2024, they also lost a player to the transfer portal.

Starting long snapper Austin Riggs announced that he would enter the portal as a graduate transfer. Riggs’ brother, Dalton, remains with the program.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Austin Riggs (@austinrriggs)

Riggs, along with BYU defensive end Tyler Batty, holds the distinction of being the first BYU football athletes to sign NIL deals back in 2021.

The NCAA Transfer Portal window officially opens up for all fall athletes on Monday, December 4.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Valley Basketball Holds On At Home To Defeat Seattle Redhawks

Utah Valley men's basketball pulled out a hard-fought six-point victory over the Seattle Redhawks to improve to 5-2 on the season.

16 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Blog: Jazz Hand Grizzlies First Home Win

The Utah Jazz were blown out by the Memphis Grizzlies 105-91, snapping their two games winning streak.

50 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Lights Go Out In FedEx Forum As Jazz Play Grizzlies

Just after halftime in FedEx Forum, the lights went out as the Utah Jazz and Memphis Grizzlies continued play.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ömer Yurtseven Opens Second Quarter With Powerful Putback Slam

Ömer Yurtseven has taken on a bigger role in Lauri Markkanen's absence and he made an early impact against the Grizzlies on Wednesday.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Salt Lake City Is ‘Preferred Host’ For 2034 Olympics. What Does That Mean?

After it was announced that Salt Lake City is the preferred host for the 2034 Olympics, Utah sports fans were left wondering what that meant.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Exclusive: Quarterback Nate Johnson Details His Decision To Leave Utah Football

Former Utah Utes quarterback Nate Johnson gave details Wednesday afternoon on his decision to leave Utah football last week.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

BYU Football Adds Pitt Punter, Loses Specialist To Transfer Portal