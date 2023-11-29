Utah Valley Basketball Holds On At Home To Defeat Seattle Redhawks

On the Site:
Nov 29, 2023, 8:53 PM

OREM, Utah – The Utah Valley Wolverines pulled out a hard-fought six-point victory over the Seattle Redhawks to improve to 5-2 on the season.

Caleb Stone-Carrawell led the way for Utah Valley with 20 points.

The Wolverines were aggressive on offense which led to foul calls and easy points. They shot 38 free throws to Seattle U’s 19.

First Half

The Wolverines struck first with a three-pointer from Jaden McClanahan.

Seattle took over and moved out in front but Utah Valley stormed back to take the lead after five minutes, 11-10.

The Redhawks continued to fight and went up as much as seven in the first half.

The trio of Stone-Carrawell, McClanahan, and Drake Allen kept the Wolverines in the game.

With seven minutes left until halftime, the score was tied at 25.

After a 7-1 run for UVU, Seattle responded with a 9-0 run.

The Redhawks led by one going into the break, 35-34.

Second Half

Utah Valley opened the second half with an 8-2 run.

After opening another lead, the Wolverines would stay in front for the majority of the half.

Seattle continued to pour in buckets but Utah Valley had an answer for every shot.

The Redhawks continued to apply pressure on both ends but it ended up working against them.

Aggressive defense led to foul calls and more free throws for UVU.

With five minutes left, Seattle regained the lead behind a three from Cameron Tyson.

A quick response from Stone-Carrawell put the Wolverines back in front and they wouldn’t look back.

Utah Valley defeated Seattle at home, 78-72.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

