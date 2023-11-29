Southern Utah Men’s Basketball Falls To Cal Baptist In Blowout Loss

CEDAR CITY, Utah – The Southern Utah Thunderbirds fell to the California Baptist Lancers in a blowout loss on Wednesday.

Dominique Ford led the T-Birds in scoring with 16.

Turnovers were the downfall of Southern Utah. They had 17 turnovers, eight more than Cal Baptist.

First Half

Ford led the Thunderbirds offense early on.

He scored or assisted on 6 of Southern Utah’s first 9 points.

💦SPLASH💦 Prophet knocks down the 3️⃣ pic.twitter.com/7o7boQfwhk — SUU Men’s Basketball (@SUUBasketball) November 30, 2023

The game was very close through the first 12 minutes. SUU trailed by three, 21-18.

But then, the Lancers began pulling away.

Zion on the attack 😤 pic.twitter.com/RamObFMFjS — SUU Men’s Basketball (@SUUBasketball) November 30, 2023

It seemed like every basket that the Thunderbirds made was followed by two makes from Cal Baptist.

Southern Utah made one three in the first half. Cal Baptist made seven.

The footwork on this play by Parsa 🤌🔥 pic.twitter.com/BrftMpNlCt — SUU Men’s Basketball (@SUUBasketball) November 30, 2023

Scotty Washington led the Lancers in scoring going into the break with 15. Parsa Fallah had nine for SUU.

Southern Utah trailed Cal Baptist, 42-34.

At the halfway mark ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/AOsjtF2dYV — SUU Men’s Basketball (@SUUBasketball) November 30, 2023

Second Half

The Lancers built off of their late momentum and began to run away with the game.

They opened the half with a 19-7 run and led by 20 with 15 minutes left.

SM👀TH move by Hayden 👏 pic.twitter.com/gx3NrLauCi — SUU Men’s Basketball (@SUUBasketball) November 30, 2023

The lead would only continue to grow as well.

The Thunderbirds had no answer for the Lancers’ offense. They were getting to the cup with ease while also letting it fly from range.

Everything moved in Cal Baptist’s favor.

WHAT A BLOCK BY PROPHET 🤯‼️ pic.twitter.com/lzmB4WJT5Q — SUU Men’s Basketball (@SUUBasketball) November 30, 2023

Another big run put the Lancers up by 30 and sealed the game.

Southern Utah picked up its fourth loss of the season to Cal Baptist, 91-66.

