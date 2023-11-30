On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

2 troopers fatally struck while aiding driver on Las Vegas freeway

Nov 30, 2023, 10:48 AM | Updated: 11:58 am

(Nevada Department of Transportation)...

(Nevada Department of Transportation)

(Nevada Department of Transportation)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two Nevada state troopers died Thursday after they were struck by a vehicle while helping another driver, authorities said.

Las Vegas police, who will be investigating the collision, planned to hold a media briefing at their headquarters later Thursday.

According to police, the two Nevada Highway Patrol officers were “conducting a motorist assist” early this morning on the I-15 freeway when they were struck.

The slain troopers’ names have not been released. It is unclear whether the driver who struck the troopers has been arrested.

Gov. Joe Lombardo said he was “profoundly saddened” by the troopers’ deaths.

“This is a devastating loss for Nevada law enforcement, the city of Las Vegas, and our entire state,” Lombardo said in a statement. “As we mourn these troopers, we will never forget their bravery, courage, and sacrifice.”

A stretch of Nevada’s busiest highway and several on-ramps were shut down after the deaths.

The I-15 was where another state trooper was struck and killed in 2021 during the pursuit of a stolen vehicle. Trooper Micah May was hit by a vehicle while putting down spike strips to stop the suspect’s car.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

The effects of destruction caused by air strikes on homes seen on November 30, 2023 in Khan Yunis, ...

Melanie Lidman, Najib Jobain and Kareem Chehayeb

Truce in Gaza endures another day and more hostages are freed, but tougher talks ahead

The Israeli military says two more Israeli hostages have been released from captivity in the Gaza Strip.

6 hours ago

Officials in Nevada's Clark County released this image, and two others, that they say show an appro...

Jason Hanna and Sara Smart

Officials hoping to identify man found dead in Lake Mead barrel release simulated images of his face

More than a year after human remains were found in a barrel in the receding waters of Lake Mead, Nevada authorities on Wednesday released images they say are an approximation of the dead man’s face, hoping the images will spur the public to help investigators identify the person.

6 hours ago

Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger speaks during a meeting with President Donald Trump in th...

Nancy Benac, Associated Press

Henry Kissinger, secretary of state under Presidents Nixon and Ford, dies at 100

Henry Kissinger, a diplomat and former secretary of state who dominated U.S. foreign policy has died at age 100.

19 hours ago

IN SPACE - In this handout provided by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, Earth as ...

Ashley Strickland, CNN

Astronomers discover nearby six-planet solar system with ‘pristine configuration’

Astronomers have used two different exoplanet-detecting satellites to solve a cosmic mystery and reveal a rare family of six planets located about 100 light-years from Earth. The discovery could help scientists unlock the secrets of planet formation.

20 hours ago

File - A truck passes oil pump jacks at dusk near Karnes City, Texas, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. On W...

PAUL WISEMAN, AP Economics Writer

US economic growth for last quarter is revised up to a 5.2% annual rate

Shrugging off higher interest rates, America's consumers spent enough to help drive the economy to a brisk 5.2% annual pace from July through September, the government reported Wednesday in an upgrade from its previous estimate.

22 hours ago

A wolverine walks on snow in Montana. Mandatory Credit: Mike Hill/Getty Images...

 Rachel Ramirez, CNN

Wolverines receive protection under Endangered Species Act as climate change threatens their habitat

The North American wolverine has officially been listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

2 troopers fatally struck while aiding driver on Las Vegas freeway