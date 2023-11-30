2 troopers fatally struck while aiding driver on Las Vegas freeway

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two Nevada state troopers died Thursday after they were struck by a vehicle while helping another driver, authorities said.

Las Vegas police, who will be investigating the collision, planned to hold a media briefing at their headquarters later Thursday.

According to police, the two Nevada Highway Patrol officers were “conducting a motorist assist” early this morning on the I-15 freeway when they were struck.

The slain troopers’ names have not been released. It is unclear whether the driver who struck the troopers has been arrested.

Gov. Joe Lombardo said he was “profoundly saddened” by the troopers’ deaths.

“This is a devastating loss for Nevada law enforcement, the city of Las Vegas, and our entire state,” Lombardo said in a statement. “As we mourn these troopers, we will never forget their bravery, courage, and sacrifice.”

A stretch of Nevada’s busiest highway and several on-ramps were shut down after the deaths.

The I-15 was where another state trooper was struck and killed in 2021 during the pursuit of a stolen vehicle. Trooper Micah May was hit by a vehicle while putting down spike strips to stop the suspect’s car.