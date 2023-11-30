How To Watch BYU Women’s Soccer In NCAA College Cup Against Stanford

PROVO, Utah – BYU women’s soccer is playing in the NCAA College Cup for only the second time in program history.

The No. 1-seed Cougars will take on No. 2-seed Stanford in the Semifinals on Friday, December 1, 2023 in Cary, North Carolina.

This is a revenge game for Stanford, as BYU ended the Cardinal season a year ago in the Sweet 16. It’s the seventh meeting all-time between the two programs in the NCAA Tournament. The BYU/Stanford series dates back to 1985, with the Cardinal holding a 7-3-1 advantage over BYU.

College Cup send off🛫 pic.twitter.com/qjgnL1FHhS — BYU Women’s Soccer (@byusoccer_w) November 29, 2023

BYU is seeking its first-ever NCAA Tournament championship. Stanford is chasing its fourth. The Cardinal won titles in 2011, 2017, and 2019. During the 2019 season, Stanford defeated BYU in the Elite Eight.

BYU vs Stanford

Date: December 1, 2023

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. (MT)/8:30 p.m. (ET)

Location: WakeMed Soccer Park

City: Cary, North Carolina

2023 NCAA Women’s Soccer College Cup Semifinal

How To Watch BYU Women’s Soccer in NCAA Tournament

TV: ESPNU

Stream: WatchESPN

For online streaming, you have to log in with your TV provider credentials.

Channels (Based on Salt Lake City listings): DirecTV (208), Dish (141), Comcast Xfinity (Utah – 400)

How To Listen: BYU vs Stanford

107.9 FM in Utah

Quick Facts

1-seed BYU

Head Coach: Jennifer Rockwood (29th season at BYU)

2023 Record: 20-2-3

Conference: Big 12

Path to College Cup:

BYU’s All-Time NCAA Tournament record: 27-19-7

College Cup Appearance: 2nd

2-seed Stanford

Head Coach: Paul Ratcliffe

2023 Record: 19-0-4

Conference: Pac-12

Path to College Cup:

First Round: Pepperdine | Win | 4-0

Second Round: (7) South Carolina | Win | 3-0

Third Round: (6) Mississippi State | Win | 1-0

Quarterfinals: (5) Nebraska | Win | 2-1 (2OT)

Stanford’s All-Time NCAA Tournament record: 69-23-8

College Cup Appearance: 11th

Players to Watch

BYU

Brecken Mozingo | #13 | Forward/Midfielder

Jamie Shepherd | #12 | Midfielder

Olivia Wade-Katoa | #10 | Midfielder

Bella Folino | #22 | Forward/Midfielder

Laveni Vaka | #26 | Defender

Stanford

Jasmine Aikey | #12 | Midfielder

Ryan Campbell | #1 | Goalkeeper

Maya Doms | #10 | Midfielder

Kennedy Wesley | #15 | Defender

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @Mitch_Harper