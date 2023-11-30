On the Site:
How To Watch BYU Women’s Soccer In NCAA College Cup Against Stanford

Nov 30, 2023, 10:45 AM

PROVO, Utah – BYU women’s soccer is playing in the NCAA College Cup for only the second time in program history.

The No. 1-seed Cougars will take on No. 2-seed Stanford in the Semifinals on Friday, December 1, 2023 in Cary, North Carolina.

This is a revenge game for Stanford, as BYU ended the Cardinal season a year ago in the Sweet 16. It’s the seventh meeting all-time between the two programs in the NCAA Tournament. The BYU/Stanford series dates back to 1985, with the Cardinal holding a 7-3-1 advantage over BYU.

BYU is seeking its first-ever NCAA Tournament championship. Stanford is chasing its fourth. The Cardinal won titles in 2011, 2017, and 2019. During the 2019 season, Stanford defeated BYU in the Elite Eight.

BYU vs Stanford

  • Date: December 1, 2023
  • Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. (MT)/8:30 p.m. (ET)
  • Location: WakeMed Soccer Park
  • City: Cary, North Carolina
  • 2023 NCAA Women’s Soccer College Cup Semifinal

How To Watch BYU Women’s Soccer in NCAA Tournament

  • TV: ESPNU
  • Stream: WatchESPN
  • For online streaming, you have to log in with your TV provider credentials.
  • Channels (Based on Salt Lake City listings): DirecTV (208), Dish (141), Comcast Xfinity (Utah – 400)

How To Listen: BYU vs Stanford

  • 107.9 FM in Utah

Quick Facts

1-seed BYU

Head Coach: Jennifer Rockwood (29th season at BYU)

2023 Record: 20-2-3

Conference: Big 12

Path to College Cup:

BYU’s All-Time NCAA Tournament record: 27-19-7

College Cup Appearance: 2nd

2-seed Stanford

Head Coach: Paul Ratcliffe

2023 Record: 19-0-4

Conference: Pac-12

Path to College Cup:

  • First Round: Pepperdine | Win | 4-0
  • Second Round: (7) South Carolina | Win | 3-0
  • Third Round: (6) Mississippi State | Win | 1-0
  • Quarterfinals: (5) Nebraska | Win | 2-1 (2OT)

Stanford’s All-Time NCAA Tournament record: 69-23-8

College Cup Appearance: 11th

Players to Watch

BYU

  • Brecken Mozingo | #13 | Forward/Midfielder
  • Jamie Shepherd | #12 | Midfielder
  • Olivia Wade-Katoa | #10 | Midfielder
  • Bella Folino | #22 | Forward/Midfielder
  • Laveni Vaka | #26 | Defender

Stanford

  • Jasmine Aikey | #12 | Midfielder
  • Ryan Campbell | #1 | Goalkeeper
  • Maya Doms | #10 | Midfielder
  • Kennedy Wesley | #15 | Defender

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

KSL 5 TV Live

