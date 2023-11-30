On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Investigators release preliminary report on plane crash that killed 2 near Khyv Peak

Nov 30, 2023, 1:10 PM

The NTSB released a preliminary report on a Nov. 14 plane crash that killed two pilots and seriousl...

The NTSB released a preliminary report on a Nov. 14 plane crash that killed two pilots and seriously injured a passenger near Kyhv Peak in Provo. (National Transportation Safety Board)

(National Transportation Safety Board)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY BRIDGER BEAL-CVETKO, KSL.COM


KSL.com

PROVO — A plane that crashed earlier this month, killing both pilots, took off from the Spanish Fork Municipal Airport/Woodhouse Field and may have been trying to avoid Provo Municipal Airport airspace when it crashed near Khyv Peak, according to a preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board.

A passenger in the plane was seriously injured at the time of the crash, but spoke with NTSB investigators, telling them the small Cessna 172G was flying from Spanish Fork to the Driggs/Reed Memorial Airport in Driggs, Idaho, on the morning of Nov. 14.

Evan Backers, 26, of South Jordan, and Collin Niemela, 23, of Santaquin, were killed in the accident. The passenger was identified by the Utah County Sheriff’s Office as a 22-year-old man from Springville.

The passenger told investigators he “believed that the pilot’s intent was to maneuver” to stay out of airspace controlled by the Provo airport as well as Salt Lake City Class B airspace, according to the report.

After takeoff, the plane flew north and east of the Provo airport and “into Slate Canyon toward rising terrain,” the report states, though the passenger said he was “unable to discern any dialogue between the pilot and copilot regarding the rationale behind the pilot’s decision to fly eastward into the canyon.”

The man said conditions were windy in the canyon, and reported hearing the airplane’s stall warning horn. He said the plane was in a “nose-high attitude before it hit trees,” according to the report.

The Civil Air Patrol received an emergency locator broadcast from the plane at 11:17 a.m. on Nov. 14, and found the wreckage after a search and rescue mission. The plane was found about six miles northeast of the Spanish Fork Airport on a slope of Slate Canyon.

Investigators said the plane appears to have struck the branch of a 70-foot-tall aspen tree before coming to a stop about 170 feet away.

“All major airplane components necessary for flight were accounted for at the accident site,” the report says.

The plane and engine were taken to a secure location in Phoenix for further examination. The report is only preliminary, and the details are subject to change upon further investigation.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

(Photo: Snowbasin Resort)...

Karah Brackin

Snowbasin Resort kicks off its 83rd season

More Utah resorts opened for the year on Thursday, including Snowbasin Resort in Ogden, which kicked off its 83rd winter season.

15 minutes ago

(ATF Denver Field Division)...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Reward offered in Cedar City stolen firearms investigation

A reward is being offered in connection with a stolen firearms investigation in southern Utah.

4 hours ago

Kevin Franke and his attorneys walk into a conference room following a juvenile court hearing on Se...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Husband of YouTube vlogger Ruby Franke files for divorce

The husband of the popular "8 Passengers" YouTube channel vlogger has filed for divorce nearly three months after his wife Ruby Franke was charged with abusing their children.

7 hours ago

In the moment they feel like small purchases, right? An ornament here. A stocking stuffer there. A ...

Matt Gephardt

How you can avoid holiday debt despite the pressure to spend

In the moment they feel like small purchases, right? An ornament here. A stocking stuffer there. A last-minute office gift. But all this can quickly add up to a financial holiday hangover. And perhaps it’s one you’re still feeling from the last holiday season.

15 hours ago

The inversion as seen from Salt Lake City on Nov. 29, 2023. (Jack Grimm, KSL TV)...

Debbie Worthen and Mary Culbertson, KSL TV

Utah leaders face uphill battle on clean air before 2034 Olympic Games

Part of Utah's agreement with IOC requires clean air for the Olympic Games in 2034 if Salt Lake is to host. Leaders have ambitious plans for the next decade in attempt to make it happen.

15 hours ago

A picture of Powder, the official Olympic mascot in 2002, who was played by Heather Mickey, picture...

Mary Culbertson and Andrew Adams, KSL TV

2002 Olympic mascot reflects on her time as Powder after big announcement

An official Olympic mascot looks back on her time during the Games in 2002, and talks about what excites her for 2034.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Investigators release preliminary report on plane crash that killed 2 near Khyv Peak