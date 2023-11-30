Former Utah Greats To Spearhead FTW360 Content

On the Site:
SALT LAKE CITY – For The Win 360– a video platform app that operates in conjunction with Utah’s Crimson Collective announced the addition of some former Utah greats who will be contributing content.

Stevenson Sylvester (Utah football), Missy Marlowe (Utah gymnastics), and Sean Mooney (Utah basketball) will be on hand creating in-depth content for FTW360 that will give fans a look inside each standout Utah program.

Sylvester will host “Sly’s Slice” diving into the Utah football program, while Marlow will take on “Beyond The Beam” giving Red Rocks fans the inside scoop, and Mooney will present “Mooney’s Minute” that will showcase both men’s and women’s basketball.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Hear It From Sylvester, Marlowe, and Mooney

All three content contributors for FTW360 were high-level performers for the Utes in their respective sports and time frames giving them unique insights on what to ask and how to present information fans want to know about their favorite Utah Athletics teams.

“Sly, Missy, and Sean are not just sports legends; they’re storytellers, bringing to life the pulse and passion of Utah Athletics,” said FTW360° CEO Derek Mattsson. “Their collaboration will offer fans a rare window into Utah’s basketball, football, and gymnastics scenes — from compelling athlete narratives and real-time game analyses to exclusive, behind-the-scenes coverage. This is only the opening chapter. We invite fans to join us in a groundbreaking journey, celebrating the Utes’ spirit in a way that’s never been done before.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FTW 360 (@forthewin360)

FTW360’s objective with the help of Sly, Marlowe, and Mooney is to provide fans the following:

  • Original Shows: Watch multiple never-before-seen series that range from highlighting today’s stars to delving into the vibrant history of Utah athletics.
  • Athlete Spotlights: Dive into the journeys of Utah’s finest with intimate profiles.
  • Exclusive Interviews: Hear directly from the star athletes and the up-and-comers.
  • Game Day Breakdowns: Relive the action with in-depth analyses.
  • Behind-the-Scenes Access: Witness the hustle, the heart and the huddles of the University of Utah Athletics.

Where To Check Out Utah FTW360

Utah360° can be found on Google Play and Apple’s App Store and accessed on various streaming devices, including phones, tablets, or web browsers.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FTW 360 (@forthewin360)

About For The Win 360°:

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, For The Win 360° (FTW360°) is made expressly for NIL NCAA Collectives, donors, sponsors, fans, and athletes.

This brand-new streaming video experience was developed by a team of proven entrepreneurs in video advertising and television. FTW360° is creating a new reason for donors to support their Collectives, by offering greater exposure to the brands, products, and sponsors that are contributing to these athletes and a new way to get to know them better.

