Jazz Notes Grades: Young Guys Shine As Jazz Win Two Straight

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz have been led by young players over the past few weeks, especially in the absence of Lauri Markkanen.

On the Jazz Notes podcast, Ben Anderson and Chandler Holt gave the Jazz weekly grades in various categories.

The Jazz Notes podcast is back with its weekly grades! 📝 After two rough losses to Portland and Los Angeles, Utah responded with back-to-back wins over the Pelicans.#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/JPACeumCX7 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 30, 2023

The Jazz received grades on veteran performance, youth development, standings, and fun factor.

With the emergence of Keyonte George as a starter and the steady play of Ochai Agabji, the Jazz’s highest grade was a B+ for the young guys.

RELATED: Utah Jazz Impress NBA With Two Top Plays Of Night

“The young guys are doing well,” Anderson said. “That’s what Jazz fans want to see. They’ve been part of the reason why (the Jazz) are winning games.”

Simone Fontecchio has also been big for Utah over the past two weeks. He averaged 10.8 points on about 39% from downtown.

Despite posting a 5-9 record, November has been a pretty fun month for the Jazz.

There were the two close games against the Suns in the Delta Center, the back-to-back wins over New Orleans, and a good amount of memorable highlights.

Specifically looking at the 2-2 week, the Jazz Notes podcast gave the Jazz a B- for Fun Factor.

Currently, the Jazz sit 12th in the West with a record of 6-12. They are 2.5 games back from the 10th-seeded Los Angeles Clippers.

Utah faces a group of Western Conference teams over the next 12 days and will look to climb up the standings with a few wins.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage of the Utah Jazz? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.