On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Jazz Notes Grades: Young Guys Shine As Jazz Win Two Straight

Nov 30, 2023, 1:24 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz have been led by young players over the past few weeks, especially in the absence of Lauri Markkanen.

On the Jazz Notes podcast, Ben Anderson and Chandler Holt gave the Jazz weekly grades in various categories.

The Jazz received grades on veteran performance, youth development, standings, and fun factor.

With the emergence of Keyonte George as a starter and the steady play of Ochai Agabji, the Jazz’s highest grade was a B+ for the young guys.

RELATED: Utah Jazz Impress NBA With Two Top Plays Of Night

@kslsportscom Cooking with Keyonte #utahjazz #nba #basketball #nbahighlights #takenote ♬ i said let him cook – temuu

“The young guys are doing well,” Anderson said. “That’s what Jazz fans want to see. They’ve been part of the reason why (the Jazz) are winning games.”

Simone Fontecchio has also been big for Utah over the past two weeks. He averaged 10.8 points on about 39% from downtown.

Despite posting a 5-9 record, November has been a pretty fun month for the Jazz.

There were the two close games against the Suns in the Delta Center, the back-to-back wins over New Orleans, and a good amount of memorable highlights.

Specifically looking at the 2-2 week, the Jazz Notes podcast gave the Jazz a B- for Fun Factor.

Currently, the Jazz sit 12th in the West with a record of 6-12. They are 2.5 games back from the 10th-seeded Los Angeles Clippers.

Utah faces a group of Western Conference teams over the next 12 days and will look to climb up the standings with a few wins.

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage of the Utah Jazz? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Gobert, Surging Timberwolves Host Jazz

The Utah Jazz will see a pair of familiar faces in Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves.

27 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Utah Greats To Spearhead FTW360 Content

FTW360 announced the addition of some former Utah greats who will be contributing content to their video app platform.

54 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch BYU Women’s Soccer In NCAA College Cup Against Stanford

All of the details to watch BYU women's soccer in the NCAA College Cup.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Mavericks Likely Will End Up In Hands Of One Of Las Vegas’ Most Powerful Families

Mark Cuban selling a majority share in the Dallas Mavericks to Las Vegas' most powerful family created a number of questions.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Local Players, Coaches In Week 13 Of 2023 NFL Season

Here is how to watch the players and coaches with ties to the state of Utah during the 13th week of the 2023 NFL regular season.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Southern Utah Men’s Basketball Falls To Cal Baptist In Blowout Loss

The Southern Utah Thunderbirds men's basketball team fell to the California Baptist Lancers in a blowout loss on Wednesday.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Jazz Notes Grades: Young Guys Shine As Jazz Win Two Straight