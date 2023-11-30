Snowbasin Resort kicks off its 83rd season

OGDEN — More Utah resorts have opened for the year, including Snowbasin Resort in Ogden, which kicked off its 83rd winter season on Thursday.

“Few runs today. A few more tomorrow,” said Gordon Nielsen.

Following last year’s historic year with more than 600 inches of snow, general manager Davy Ratchford said slow and steady is the name of the game this year with anticipation and dedication high and skiers and snowboarders itching to get back out there.

Sub 15 minutes until another resort in Utah opens for the season!❄️ Today… we’re hanging out with Snowbasin, who has a revved up crowd ready to GO this morning!🎿⛷️🚡@SnowbasinResort @KSL5TV pic.twitter.com/JDw8JLFmKC — Karah Brackin (@kbontv) November 30, 2023

“We love seeing people camping out and the lift line and being first on the chair,” Ratchford said. “There’s about 40 kids out here in line. I don’t know why they’re not in school!”

On Thursday, nine groomed trails were open. Ratchford said any kind of upcoming snow is going to help get more open.

“Our ability to make snow and to produce snow and push it out — it’s pretty good at Snowbasin — so the next couple weeks are going to be really good. It’s great to have that leading into the Christmas season,” Ratchford said.

New additions skiers and snowboarders can look out for at Snowbasin this season include a new lift, new bathrooms, more parking, and a bigger menu.

For many, that first run on Thursday felt like a homecoming.

“It’s part of our life! We love it,” Keri Ahren said.

Another resort is now OPEN for the season in Utah! ❄️@SnowbasinResort welcomed dozens of skiers and snowboarders to the slopes! @KSL5TV brings you a look at opening day ☃️ pic.twitter.com/gfbxggXMAc — Karah Brackin (@kbontv) November 30, 2023

This kicked off the hopeful start for a long, fresh powder-filled season.

“We’re hoping for no injuries and just lots of good memories,” Ahren said.

Many are keeping their fingers crossed for lots of snow over the weekend to get more lifts and runs open as nine trails are open with a total of 111 trails.