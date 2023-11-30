Gobert, Surging Timberwolves Host Jazz

On the Site:
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will see a pair of familiar faces in Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night.

The Jazz enter the contest with one of the league’s worst road records at 1-8.

The Timberwolves meanwhile are 8-1 at home, and own the top record in the Western Conference at 13-4.

Jazz Looking For Improved Effort On The Road

The Jazz travel to Minnesota coming off two of their worst road losses of the season.

Last week the Jazz fell to the 5-12 Trail Blazers in Portland and trailed by as many as 32 points in the loss.

On Wednesday, the team gift wrapped an easy 105-91 victory to the 4-13 Memphis Grizzlies, marking their first home win of the season.

“We’ve got to face the fact that on the road, our intensity, our physicality, and our how connected we are has really got to take a big step forward,” Jazz coach Will Hardy said after the loss.

The Jazz will once again be without All-Star Lauri Markkanen who has missed the last three games with a hamstring strain.

Kris Dunn is out for personal reason, while both Kelly Olynyk (shoulder) and Jordan Clarkson (thigh) are listed as questionable.

Gobert, Conley Find New Homes With Timberwolves

A season after leaving the Jazz, both Gobert and Conley have found their stride in Minnesota.

Though Gobert’s averages are down nearly across the board from last season, his impact on the defensive has returned to his Jazz-era dominance.

Minnesota owns the NBA’s best defense with Gobert as the early frontrunner to earn his fourth Defensive Player of the Year Award.

Conley has seen a dip in his scoring average but a significant increase in his efficiency. The former Jazz guard is shooting 44 percent from three in 17 appearances this season.

How To Watch Jazz And Timberwolves

The Jazz will face the Timberwolves on Thursday at 6 pm MST in Minnesota. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.


Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

