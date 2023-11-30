Utah’s water: What’s our current standing with drought and reservoirs?
Nov 30, 2023, 4:26 PM | Updated: 4:27 pm
(Scott Taylor)
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah’s water experts say the state’s conditions present a mixed picture of hope and caution.
Despite the high water levels, the low Snow Water Equivalent shows the delicate balance between the supply and demand for Utah’s water.
“The division urges residents to continue water conservation efforts despite promising water levels. The unpredictability of weather patterns necessitates a proactive approach to water stewardship. Now is an excellent time to maximize water efficiency by checking for leaks and upgrading old fixtures with water-efficient one,” the Utah Department of Natural Resources stated.
“Last year, we saw record-breaking snow totals,” Williams said. “I hope we have another record snow year, but at the same time it’s crucial that we plan for all possibilities.”