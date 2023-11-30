Utah’s water: What’s our current standing with drought and reservoirs?

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah’s water experts say the state’s conditions present a mixed picture of hope and caution.

According to a release from the Utah Department of Natural Resources, here’s what the current data tells us.

The Snow Water Equivalent, which is a metric for water availability, is 39% below normal levels for this time of year.

There are 125 days remaining until typical peak snowpack.

Utah’s reservoirs are currently 77% full statewide, approximately 20% higher than normal reservoir levels for this time of year.

“While we still have a good amount of water in our reservoirs, we must continue to conserve,” Joel Williams, deputy director of the Division of Water Resources, said. “The water year is off to a slow start, but it’s still early. From now until April will be pivotal in determining the overall water outlook for the state.”

Despite the high water levels, the low Snow Water Equivalent shows the delicate balance between the supply and demand for Utah’s water.

“The division urges residents to continue water conservation efforts despite promising water levels. The unpredictability of weather patterns necessitates a proactive approach to water stewardship. Now is an excellent time to maximize water efficiency by checking for leaks and upgrading old fixtures with water-efficient one,” the Utah Department of Natural Resources stated.

“Last year, we saw record-breaking snow totals,” Williams said. “I hope we have another record snow year, but at the same time it’s crucial that we plan for all possibilities.”

For more information about water conservation and programs and incentives available to the public visit Agricultural Optimization Program and SlowtheFlow.org.