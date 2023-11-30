On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Keyonte George Fakes Pass, Hits Shot Over Rudy Gobert During Jazz-Wolves Game

Nov 30, 2023, 6:31 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITYJazz rookie guard Keyonte George faked a pass before knocking down a shot over former Jazzman Rudy Gobert during Utah’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Keyonte George completes three-point play vs. Wolves

The Timberwolves hosted the Jazz at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Thursday, November 30.

With 6:34 remaining in the opening quarter, Utah’s Omer Yurtseven dished the ball off to a driving George. The rookie collected the ball and faked a pass before burying a shot over Gobert. The former Jazzman fouled the rookie on the play.

Following a timeout, George completed the three-point play by knocking down a shot from the foul line. George’s three-point play gave the Jazz an early 12-10 lead.

During his first eight minutes on the court, the Baylor product recorded five points on 2-4 shooting. He also added three rebounds and two assists.

This season, George is averaging 9.8 points per contest on 35.7 percent shooting.

Utah’s game against Minnesota is broadcast on KJZZ, Jazz+KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

RELATED STORIES

Utah Jazz vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

The Jazz will see a pair of familiar faces in Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley when they take on the Timberwolves on Thursday night.

The Jazz enter the contest with one of the league’s worst road records at 1-8.

The Timberwolves meanwhile are 8-1 at home and own the top record in the Western Conference at 13-4.

Jazz Looking For Improved Effort On The Road

The Jazz travel to Minnesota coming off two of their worst road losses of the season.

Last week the Jazz fell to the 5-12 Trail Blazers in Portland and trailed by as many as 32 points in the loss.

On Wednesday, the team gift-wrapped an easy 105-91 victory to the 4-13 Memphis Grizzlies, marking their first home win of the season.

“We’ve got to face the fact that on the road, our intensity, our physicality, and our how connected we are has really got to take a big step forward,” Jazz coach Will Hardy said after the loss.

The Jazz will once again be without All-Star Lauri Markkanen who has missed the last three games with a hamstring strain.

Jordan Clarkson is out with a thigh contusion while Kris Dunn is out for a personal reason.

Kelly Olynyk (shoulder) is available.

Sign up for the new Jazz Notes newsletter! Receive game updates, exclusive analysis and chances to win Jazz tickets.

Gobert, Conley Find New Homes With Timberwolves

A season after leaving the Jazz, both Gobert and Conley have found their stride in Minnesota.

Though Gobert’s averages are down nearly across the board from last season, his impact on the defensive has returned to his Jazz-era dominance.

Minnesota owns the NBA’s best defense with Gobert as the early frontrunner to earn his fourth Defensive Player of the Year Award.

Conley has seen a dip in his scoring average but a significant increase in his efficiency. The former Jazz guard is shooting 44 percent from three in 17 appearances this season.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Threads (@kyleirelandksl), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl). and X (@kyleireland).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Blog: Timberwolves Put Clamps On Shorthanded Jazz

The Minnesota Timberwolves flexed their defensive muscle with a 101-90 win over the Utah Jazz led by 32 points from Karl-Anthony Towns.

19 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Guard Talen Horton-Tucker Hits Spin Move Against Timberwolves

Jazz guard Talen Horton-Tucker pulled off a spin move before knocking down a shot during Utah's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

31 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Collin Sexton Bursts For Fast Break Bucket During Jazz-Wolves Game

Jazz guard Collin Sexton flew down the court for a fast break bucket during the second half of Utah's game against the Timberwolves.

39 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Center Walker Kessler Dunks On, Blocks Shots By T-Wolves

Jazz center Walker Kessler followed up a slam dunk by rejecting a shot attempt by the home team during Utah's game against the Timberwolves.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Offensive Tackle Sataoa Laumea Accepts Reese’s Senior Bowl Invite

Utah offensive lineman Sataoa Laumea accepted an invite from the Reese's Senior Bowl signaling his intent to pursue the 2024 NFL Draft.

2 hours ago

KSL Sports

Gobert, Surging Timberwolves Host Jazz

The Utah Jazz will see a pair of familiar faces in Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Keyonte George Fakes Pass, Hits Shot Over Rudy Gobert During Jazz-Wolves Game