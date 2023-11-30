On the Site:
Utah Offensive Tackle Sataoa Laumea Accepts Reese’s Senior Bowl Invite

Nov 30, 2023, 6:35 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


SALT LAKE CITY – Utah offensive lineman Sataoa Laumea accepted an invite from the Reese’s Senior Bowl signaling his intent to pursue the 2024 NFL Draft.

The junior from Rialto, California joined the Utes in 2019 starting in 44 career games and has shown versatility inside and outside the line in those starts. (19 starts were at right guard and 24 at right tackle.)

Laumea is a three-time all-Pac-12 offensive lineman and earned first-team nods in 2022.

Utah Offensive Line Coach Jim Harding’s Thoughts On Sataoa Laumea

Jim Harding has gained respect in the college football world for his ability to find and develop offensive line talent.

Before Utah’s 2023 season kicked off, Harding had some great things to say about Laumea (and fellow lineman Keaton Bills) as a leaders of the Utes’ OBlock.

“A couple of kids who stand out to me are Keaton Bills and Sataoa Laumea that in years past haven’t had to say much,” Harding said. “I tease Keaton- he had this quote in one of the articles previously that he has to really work on it, because it’s not his personality. He’s gotten a lot better. The rest of the room listens to those two kids. It’s interesting from year to year how some kids who were allowed to sit in the shadows and now their time has come. It’s there for Keaton and Sataoa.”

