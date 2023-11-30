Blog: Timberwolves Put Clamps On Shorthanded Jazz

On the Site:
Nov 30, 2023, 8:16 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The Minnesota Timberwolves flexed their defensive muscle with a 101-90 win over the Utah Jazz.

Playing without Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson the Jazz were led by Simone Fontecchio with 16 points.

The Timberwolves, who were missing Anthony Edwards, were led by Karl-Anthony Towns who scored 32 points.

First Quarter

Ochai Agbaji helped the Jazz get off to a hot start knocking down a three and finishing on a nice back cut against Mike Conley, one of the better reads he’s made this year.

John Collins had a rough first quarter committing an early turnover before missing his first three shots, and generally failing to find the rhythm of the game.

However, the rest of the Jazz starters combined to shoot 8-13 in the first quarter.

The second unit struggled to move the ball with the same vigor as the starters but didn’t allow Minnesota to build any momentum offensively.

After one the Jazz led the Timberwolves 23-20.

Second Quarter

The Jazz played harder than Minnesota in the first half, a notable change from Wednesday’s loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

The second until opened hte second quarter on a 12-3 run, to build a 35-23 lead three minutes into the period.

The Timberwolves answered with a 15-0 run of their own to take a 38-35 lead, getting out and running off of Jazz turnovers and missed shots.

Karl-Anthony Towns carried Minnesota scoring 20 points on 7-12 shooting, while the rest of the roster scored 29 points on 11-35.

At the half the Jazz trailed the Timberwolves 49-47.

Third Quarter

The Jazz had an early 7-0 to open the third quarter, but again Minnesota answered with a 14-0 run to take a 65-54 lead, their biggest of the night.

The inability to execute simple dribble handoffs, and turning the ball over at basic mesh points has been a killer throughout the season, and haunted them again against the Timberwolves.

After opening the game shooting 2-4 from the floor, Keyonte George shot just 2-10 from the floor in the second and third quarter.

The Timberwolves showed why they were the top defensive team in the league during the third quarter making every shot difficult for the Jazz.

Through three the Jazz trailed the Timberwolves 84-66.

Fourth Quarter

The Jazz made a small push early in the fourth quarter to trim the deficit to 16 but the Timberwolves answered with more easy baskets off of turnovers.

With the loss the Jazz fell to 1-9 on the road, while hte Timberwolves improved to 9-1 at home.

The Jazz fell to the Timberwolves 101-90.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

