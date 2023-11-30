Utah Men’s Basketball Gets Win In Delta Center Against Hawaii

SALT LAKE CITY – The Runnin’ Utes were back in Utah, but not playing at the Huntsman Center as they hosted the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in their annual “Delta Center Game”.

The Utes got off to a hot start in the first half, but Hawaii answered back at about the midway point. Utah settled down and walked into the half with a 39-34 lead. However, it was the second half where Utah came alive largely thanks to Madsen and Worster, posting a final score of 78–71 in the Utes’ favor.

Utah will be back at the Huntsman Center next week hosting the Southern Utah Thunderbirds on Tuesday, December 5. That game will tip-off at 7:00 pm MT and can be viewed on Pac-12 Networks.

The Utes will then turn their attention to in-state rivals BYU who will make the trek north on Saturday, December 9. Tipoff for that game is 5:00 pm MT and can be viewed on Pac-12 Networks.

Utah Men Stats Leaders

Scoring Leader: Branden Carlson– 17 points

Rebound Leader: Rollie Worster – 9 rebounds

Assists Leader: Rollie Worster– 3 assists

Carlson went 8-15 from the paint, and 1-2 from the three to earn his team high 15 points. Carlson was also good for six rebounds in 24 minutes of play.

Hunter Erickson came in second in scoring with 15 points and going 6-8 from the field, 2-3 from the three and 1-2 from the line.

Keba Keita was third for the night with 14 points going 6-6 from the field, and 2-3 from the line, while Cole Bajema rounded out the double-digit crew with 10 points going 8-8 from the line and 1-5 from the field. Keita also added an impressive six rebounds, one block, and one steal on the night.

Noteworthy Utah Men’s Basketball Team Stats

The Utes were 53% from the field, 36% from the three, and 82% from the line shooting against Hawaii.

Utah collected 38 team rebounds, 11 assists, two blocks, and seven steals against the Rainbow Warriors while also being opportunistic adding 13 points off of 11 Hawaii turnovers.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on X, Instagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @bodkinkslsports