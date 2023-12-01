2 officers injured, 1 man arrested following lengthy chase in Utah County

PROVO — Two police officers suffered minor injuries while trying to arrest a man who refused to pull over early Friday, hit a parked car and then ran from officers.

Tareq Basem Hamdan, 24, was booked into the Utah County Jail for investigation of aggravated assault, fleeing, failing to stop at the command of police, meth possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI.

The series of events began about 2:30 a.m. when Provo police attempted to pull Hamdan over near 300 S. 500 West for a minor traffic violation.

“The vehicle did not stop and began to drive recklessly,” police said in a prepared statement.

Due to safety concerns, the pursuit was called off by police.

But as Hamdan continued to drive away and saw an officer approaching, he “swerved in a direct attempt to strike the officer’s vehicle.The officer braked and narrowly avoided being hit. This action necessitated re-engaging in a pursuit,” police stated.

The chase continued through the north end of the city until Hamdan hit a parked car, according to police. Hamdan then got out of his car and ran.

Following what police describe as a “lengthy” chase running after Hamdan, he was arrested near 1800 N. Carterville Road.

“Two officers suffered injuries during the incident. One was treated at the local hospital and released,” according to police.

Hamdan was also treated at a local hospital after police say he jumped off a high wall. He was then booked into jail.