Driver injured after high speed crash in SLC neighborhood, hitting two cars

Dec 1, 2023, 10:14 AM

(Salt Lake City Police Department)

(Salt Lake City Police Department)

(Salt Lake City Police Department)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


SALT LAKE CITY — A driver was injured in a high-speed crash in the East Liberty Park Neighborhood, hitting two parked cars.

The Salt Lake City Police Department said they are investigating the crash which occurred at approximately 11:08 p.m.

Police said the 30-year-old driver lost control of his SUV, hitting two parked cars and rolling the SUV. The SUV finally landed in the yard of a home near 1500 South and 800 East, with the driver trapped inside.

(Salt Lake City Police Department) (Salt Lake City Police Department) (Salt Lake City Police Department)

The Salt Lake City Fire Department was able to rescue the man from the vehicle, and paramedics took the man to the hospital, where he remains recovering with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the total damage amount is still being calculated.

Charges will be screened with the Office of the Salt Lake City Prosecutor.

The Salt Lake City Police Department is reminding community members of the following safe driving practices:

  • Obey the speed limit.
  • Wear your seatbelt.
  • Eliminate all distractions.

Local News

