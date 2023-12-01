On the Site:
Instant Replay: Tony Finau Hits Flagstick On Unlucky Shot At Hero World Challenge

Dec 1, 2023, 10:00 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utahn and PGA Tour golfer Tony Finau hit the top of the flagstick during an unlucky shot at the Hero World Challenge tournament.

Tony Finau Hits Flagstick On Unlucky Shot

The 2023 Hero World Challenge is being held at Albany Golf Course in New Providence, Bahamas from November 30-December 3.

During his opening round of play, Finau’s approach shot flew toward the pin before hitting the top of the flagstick and bouncing off the back of the green for an unlucky result on what appeared to be an accurate hit by his iron.

Luckily for Finau, the Utahn finished his round atop the leaderboard tied with Brian Harman. Both Harman and Finau ended the day at five-under par for a round of 67.

During his opening round, Finau recorded six birdies and one bogey.

Finau shot two-under par on the front nine holes of the course and three-under on the back nine.

The purse for the Hero World Challenge is $4.5 million. Finau will begin his second round of play on Friday, December 1 at 10:30 a.m. (MT).

About Tony Finau

The Salt Lake City native has played professionally since 2007.

Finau has seven victories, including six on the PGA Tour. Finau owns two wins during the 2022-23 PGA Tour season and has posted five top-10 finishes in the past year.

Before the Hero World Challenge, Finau’s last event was the TOUR Championship in August. He tied for 20th place at the East Lake Golf Club event.

He currently ranks 27th on the PGA Tour.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Threads (@kyleirelandksl), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl). and X (@kyleireland).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

