Mountain West Announces Scheduling Agreement With Oregon State, Washington State

SALT LAKE CITY – The Mountain West Conference announced a scheduling agreement in football with the Pac-12’s Oregon State and Washington State.

Mountain West & Pac-12 Schools Announce Scheduling Agreement

The league shared a statement on the agreement announced on Friday, December 1.

Oregon State and Washington State are the two final members of the Pac-12 as the rest of the league is slated to depart the conference in 2024.

“Next season, all 12 MW teams will play seven traditional Conference football games in addition to one contest against either Washington State or Oregon State for a total of eight games (four home and four away),” the Mountain West said in a statement. “The games against OSU and WSU will not count toward the conference standings, and neither Pac-12 school is eligible for the MW championship game. The Mountain West is currently working on the football schedule and will release matchups soon.”

“This is a unique and unprecedented opportunity for Oregon State and Washington State to play against highly competitive Mountain West football programs in 2024,” Mountain West commissioner Gloria Nevarez said. “The scheduling agreement will expand the Mountain West footprint and enhance our national brand, while providing our student-athletes with new opportunities, all in line with our strategic priorities. The scheduling agreement strengthens the league’s non-conference schedules, and we look forward to having Oregon State and Washington State be a part of the 2024 slate.”

Oregon State and Washington State recently won a significant legal victory that gave them sole control of the Pac-12 and potentially hundreds of millions in assets, paving the way for them to move forward on clarifying their future plans for conference affiliation.

The Pac-12 was ravaged by conference realignment moves over the past two years, starting with Southern California and UCLA announcing in 2022 they would join the Big Ten in 2024.

This past summer, in the span of about a month, Washington and Oregon revealed plans to also join the Big Ten; Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah said they would join the Big 12; and Stanford and California announced they were moving to the Atlantic Coast Conference.

That left Oregon State and Washington State on their own, facing a daunting future with dramatically reduced revenue streams.

Schools leaders determined the best path forward was try to rebuild the Pac-12, which still has two years left of multimillion-dollar payouts from the Rose Bowl and the College Football Playoff.

Exit fees in other conferences would make it difficult for other schools to join the Pac-12 on short-notice.

Since the NCAA allows a two-year grace period for a conference to operate with as few as two schools, Oregon State and Washington State could do that for 2024 and possibly 2025.

