Real Salt Lake Relieves Elliot Fall Of GM Duties, Parts Ways With Multiple Coaches

Dec 1, 2023, 10:49 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


SALT LAKE CITYReal Salt Lake decided to shake things up in the front office and coaching staff after losing in the first round of the playoffs for the second straight year.

The club announced the series of moves on Friday, December 1.

RSL made multiple moves within the front office and coaching staff. The team announced that Elliott Fall won’t continue as the Real Salt Lake’s general manager and remains “in discussions regarding his future with the Club.” Real Salt Lake will immediately begin a “global General Manager search.”

Three assistant coaches on Pablo Mastroeni’s staff did not have their contracts renewed for the 2024 season. Matt Taylor, Ignacio Hernandez, and Brett Jacobs are the three coaches dismissed from Mastroeni’s staff.

Real Salt Lake president John Kimball issued the following statement on the front office and coaching changes:

“First, I wish to express the utmost gratitude and appreciation for everything that Elliot accomplished during his 17 years with Real Salt Lake,” said Kimball, RSL’s first-ever employee upon its establishment in 2004, returning as Club President in September, 2020. “Elliot’s enthusiasm, positivity, eagerness to learn and his overall love of the game imbued each of his various posts over the years with innovation and success. His stewardship of the team during his five years as General Manager, steadily guiding us to the postseason despite change and volatility all around us, will never be forgotten.

“We also wish to acknowledge what Matt, Nacho and Brett have brought to our Club. Their collective years of blood, sweat and tears dedicated to RSL and our community will always be appreciated, and each individual should take great pride in their accomplishments here.

“Change is always difficult, but the growth and evolution of Real Salt Lake and all the teams that comprise our Club is necessary each and every day. As we enter our 20th season of existence, our ambitions demand a renewed approach as we pursue trophies and championships on the field, and seek to further deepen our connections off the pitch. I look forward to working more closely than ever with Kurt, Tony, Pablo and everyone involved as we take RSL and each of our teams to unprecedented heights.”

Fall has worked for RSL in numerous roles since 2007. He was the assistant general manager from 2014 to 2019 before getting promoted to GM.

Technical director Kurt Schmid has been promoted to sporting director and assistant GM Tony Beltran will take on more responsibilities with the club. Schmid, who’s been with the club since 2021, and the rest of the front office”oversee all day-to-day team operations, the Club’s expansive player personnel and scouting endeavors, all levels of player pathway development and methodology, and play key roles with both the sporting and business integration of RSL with Global Football Holdings properties overseas.”

Real Salt Lake finished the 2023 season as the fifth seed in the Western Conference. The club hopes that changes behind the scenes can benefit a roster that also went through a lot of recent changes.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2024 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

