‘Might Be The Best Returner In The NFL’: Eagles Head Coach Praises Britain Covey

Dec 1, 2023, 12:16 PM

SALT LAKE CITYPhiladelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni praised former Utah Utes wide receiver and specialist Britain Covey as possibly the best returner in the NFL.

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni praises Britain Covey

The third-year head coach discussed Covey’s play during a press conference ahead of Week 13 of the season.

“I think to myself, ‘I can’t believe we cut this guy at one point.’ This might be the best returner in the NFL,” Sirianni said of Covey. “He doesn’t get the credit he deserves. Like, he’s special. We know we have a weapon with Britain Covey.”

The coach continued by stating that he believes the former Utah standout is having an all-pro and Pro Bowl-caliber season.

“And shoot, as crazy as we were to cut him, there was 31 other teams crazy not to pick him up and so we all make mistakes, right?” Sirianni added. “He is a stud. I constantly ask our coaches, I’m like, ‘Is Britain gonna be first-team all-pro? Is Britain gonna be in the Pro Bowl?’ Like, I’m on a mission to make sure that happens because he’s special but he’s special because, again, it goes back to this unbelievable team game that we play.”

This season, Covey has helped the Eagles to a league-best 10-1 record through the first 12 weeks.

In 11 games played, Covey has returned 20 punts for 295 total yards and one kickoff for 30 yards.

Philadelphia’s next game is at home against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, December 3 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on FOX and NFL Sunday Ticket.

About Britain Covey

After a special high school career at Timpview High School in Provo, Covey played at the University of Utah from 2015-21.

During his Utah career, Covey had 132 receptions for 1,497 yards and eight touchdowns. On the ground, he added 35 carries for 201 yards.

Covey returned the ball on punt and kick returns a total of 84 times for 1,143 yards and two touchdowns.

Following the 2022 NFL Draft, the former Timpview star signed a free agent deal with the Eagles.

As a rookie during the 2022 season, Covey played in 17 regular season games. During those contests, he’s returned 33 punts for a total of 307 yards and 10 kickoffs for a total of 206 yards.

He helped the Eagles reach the Super Bowl in his rookie campaign.

In the postseason, Covey returned two punts for a total of 35 yards in three games.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Threads (@kyleirelandksl), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl). and X (@kyleireland).

