Utah Gov. Spencer Cox Talks 2034 Olympics, MLB And NHL Coming To Utah

SALT LAKE CITY – Governor Spencer Cox joined the KSL Sports Zone to go over the exciting news surrounding the 2034 Olympics and the state of Utah.

Cox said that even though the decision isn’t finalized, Utah sports fans should already be celebrating the possibility of the Olympics returning to Salt Lake City

“We can celebrate,” Cox said. “It’s a convoluted process. Being a preferred city was really our goal. This is as close as you get to the big announcement where everybody gets to celebrate. We’ll be in Paris next summer to sign the actual agreements.”

“It’s about as official as you can get right now.” Salt Lake City Olympic Advisor Steve Starks on Salt Lake City being the ‘preferred host’ for the 2034 Olympics. 👀#Olympics https://t.co/37XVPGocfS — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 29, 2023

Naturally, when the entire world has its eyes on a city for an event as big as the Olympics, you can expect some big positives in the economy.

Cox said that we don’t know how much money the Olympics will bring in, but he expects it to be a very large number.

“Our economists look at the impact of past Olympics,” Cox said. “It’s going to be a very, very big number. The number of people that come here, the exposure you get from an international perspective. That’s something that we can be excited about.”

One step closer. ❄️🏂🏔️ The IOC has announced Salt Lake City as the “preferred host” of the 2034 Winter Olympics and Paralympics. pic.twitter.com/iZvqezNsao — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 29, 2023

Cox went on to talk about the future of sports in Utah and what the next decade will look like as SLC prepares to host the 2034 games.

He remained optimistic on the possibility of an MLB and NHL franchise calling Utah home.

“The next ten years, (we are) going to transform from a sports perspective,” Cox said. “For Major League Baseball, I think the chances of that happening are still very good. I think the chances of NHL happening are very good as well.”

“I have to add that it’s not a done deal, but we are confident it’s going to happen” – Gail Miller on bringing an MLB team to Utah — KSL Sports (@kslsports) April 12, 2023

One thing is for sure, there are few greater honors in the sports world than hosting an international event like the Olympics.

Utahns have a lot to look forward to over the next 12 years.

“With the Olympics bookending those ten years,” Cox said. “It’s a great time to be a Utahn and a great time to be a sports fan.”

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

