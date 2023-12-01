Utah State Players Announce Return For 2024 Football Season

SALT LAKE CITY – A pair of Utah State standouts announced their return to Logan and the Aggies for the 2024 college football season.

Switzer and Royals return to USU

On Friday, December 1, two Aggies shared their decisions with posts on social media.

USU’s Anthony Switzer and Jalen Royals announced that they will return to Blake Anderson’s team in 2024.

Switzer and Royals helped the Aggies earn bowl eligibility this season.

Anthony Switzer

Switzer is a safety from Augusta, Arkansas. Prior to his time with the Aggies, Switzer spent three seasons at Arkansas State. In his three seasons with the Red Wolves, Switzer played in 24 games and started in 15. The safety posted 91 total tackles, four tackles for loss, four pass breakups, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one interception. Switzer redshirted in 2022 for the Aggies as he missed the entire season due to injury.

This season, the safety recorded 85 total tackles, 39 solo tackles, three sacks, one fumble recovery, one interception, and four pass breakups.

Jalen Royals

“Let’s run it back,” Royals shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Royals is a wideout from Powder Springs, Georgia. Before transferring to USU, Royals played at Georgia Military College, where he posted sefven catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns in 2021.

In his first season, Royals had 68 catches for 1,023 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2023.

Up next for Utah State football

Switzer and Royals helped the Aggies to a 6-6 record in the regular season, including 4-4 in Mountain West Conference games.

Utah State is currently waiting to find out which bowl game it will play in this postseason.

The Aggies will discover their postgame destination on Sunday, December 3.

